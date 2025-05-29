Construction has begun on a 5 MW solar plant with 3. 2 MWh of battery storage off Madagascar's northwestern coast. The project aims to cut local electricity costs and support round-the-clock power supply. Construction has started on a 5 MW solar project in Madagascar. The country's Ministry of Energy and Hydrocarbons said in a social media post that the project, to be built in Madiro on the island of Nosy Be off Madagascar's northwestern coast, will be accompanied by 3. 2 MWh of battery capacity. The ministry added in a statement that the project will reduce the costs of electricity for the ...

