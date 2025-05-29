Orchestrated automation provider to accelerate secure, scalable integration capabilities thanks to SnapLogic's generative integration platform

SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, today announced that Vasion, a pioneer in serverless printing and orchestrated automation, has selected SnapLogic as its OEM integration partner. Vasion is embedding SnapLogic's Intelligent Integration Platform into the Vasion Automation Platform to deliver fast, seamlessly integrated, and scalable capabilities for enterprise customers.

The partnership expands on a collaboration initiated in late 2024, where SnapLogic was named Vasion's official integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) provider. With SnapLogic's powerful integration capabilities embedded directly into the Vasion Automation Platform, Vasion customers can connect their systems, applications, and data with minimal code and maximum flexibility, accelerating end-to-end automation at scale across departments and business functions.

"At Vasion, we're committed to removing complexity from workflow automation," said Corey Ercanbrack, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Vasion. "By embedding SnapLogic's integration capabilities into the Vasion Automation Platform, we're giving our customers a seamless, scalable way to unify their systems and accelerate outcomes-without the burden of heavy development. This partnership is a catalyst for the kind of intelligent automation today's organizations need to move faster and innovate with confidence."

"Integration should never be a barrier to innovation," said Bo Luongo, Global VP Sales and OEM/Embedded at SnapLogic. "By embedding our generative integration technology into Vasion, we're enabling more organizations to unlock automation faster and with greater confidence. This OEM partnership demonstrates the power of SnapLogic's platform to deliver embedded integration experiences that align with our partners' visions."

The Vasion Automation Platform is designed to empower teams to digitize content, streamline complex workflows, and improve operational efficiency. The addition of SnapLogic's integration backbone provides robust, enterprise-grade connectivity across thousands of endpoints, from legacy systems and on-premise applications to modern cloud platforms, through a user-friendly, low-code experience.

With pre-built connectors and AI-powered guidance, SnapLogic's platform helps organizations and software providers alike reduce integration complexity, increase time to value, and enable innovation. The OEM integration with Vasion marks another milestone in SnapLogic's growing partner ecosystem and reflects the growing demand for embedded iPaaS capabilities across the enterprise software landscape.

Find out more about SnapLogic OEM partnerships on the SnapLogic website: snaplogic.com/embedded

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the leader in Generative Integration. As a pioneer in AI-led integration, the SnapLogic Platform accelerates digital transformation across the enterprise and empowers everyone to integrate faster and easier. Whether you are automating business processes, democratizing data, or delivering digital products and services, SnapLogic enables you to simplify your technology stack and take your enterprise further. Thousands of enterprises around the globe rely on SnapLogic to integrate, automate and orchestrate the flow of data across their business.

Join the Generative Integration movement at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, X (Twitter), Facebook, or LinkedIn.

About Vasion:

Vasion empowers technical leaders to modernize IT infrastructure by eliminating print servers and digitizing business processes, all from a secure, cloud-native platform. With AI-powered automation, Vasion streamlines print and document workflows across any device or location, removing GPOs, scripts, and helpdesk overhead. Our solutions offer centralized control, granular access management, and seamless integration with systems like EPIC, SAP, and Oracle-giving IT a single platform that makes it easy to automate print, delivery, tracking, and critical document management while maintaining compliance-and drive immediate impact and scalable growth.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250529698845/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Gemma Smith

SnapLogic Communications

gsmith@snaplogic.com



Amy McDowell

Offleash PR for SnapLogic

snaplogic@offleashpr.com

Media Contact:

Nathan Baier

PR and Communications

Nathan.Baier@Vasion.com

