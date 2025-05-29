Deepdub; Duplitech: Duplitech and Deepdub Partner to Revive Legacy Content Libraries for Global Audiences

Over 110 episodes of English-language content will be localized in Latin American Spanish through Deepdub's emotion-based AI dubbing technology, delivering high-quality, expressive voice localization that preserves the authenticity of the original performance

LOS ANGELES and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duplitech , a trusted leader in catalog content restoration, has announced a strategic partnership with Deepdub , a leader in AI-powered voice solutions. The partnership will leverage Deepdub's cutting-edge AI technology to initially bring over 110 episodes of classic English-language content to new markets with high-quality, emotionally nuanced Latin American Spanish dubs, unlocking global distribution opportunities. This is the first phase of a broader strategic partnership aimed at scaling the localization of legacy content, delivering fresh monetization opportunities across global streaming platforms, FAST channels, and traditional broadcasters.

Duplitech has long specialized in digitizing, remastering, and revitalizing timeless titles, many originally stored on legacy formats like film and tape. As a trusted partner in the content supply chain, Duplitech is now taking the next step - partnering with Deepdub to help studios and rights holders maximize their content libraries and unlock new revenue streams by bringing classic content to life in new languages.

At the heart of this partnership is Deepdub's proprietary Emotive Text-to-Speech (eTTS) technology, which leverages AI and deep learning models to retain the full emotional depth of the original actor's delivery, capturing nuances like pitch, tone, pace, and intended emotion. By preserving performance integrity while adapting content for new audiences, the technology helps transform classic titles into emotionally resonant, globally accessible experiences. With streaming platforms expanding globally and demand surging for authentic localized content, this partnership combines Duplitech's restoration expertise with Deepdub's eTTS-powered dubbing technology to make high-quality, emotionally nuanced localization faster and more scalable. This enables classic content to become accessible to new, multilingual audiences - especially in fast-growing markets like Latin America.

"This partnership allows us to go beyond restoration and remastering, we're reawakening classic stories and giving them fresh voices for a multilingual world," said Tony Cunha, CEO of Duplitech. "By combining over a decade of our own restoration experience with Deepdub's groundbreaking AI dubbing technology, timeless content is not just preserved - it's reborn."

"Catalog content holds incredible untapped value, especially when made accessible to audiences who've never had the chance to experience it in their own language," said Ofir Krakowski, CEO and Co-Founder of Deepdub. "With Duplitech's restoration expertise and our AI dubbing capabilities, we're transforming overlooked gems into global-ready assets."

About Duplitech

Duplitech provides advanced digital content solutions for studios, streamers, FAST platforms, and rights holders. Our industry-leading services in remastering, repurposing, and re-imagining film and television libraries reflect a deep understanding of today's evolving content landscape. At Duplitech, excellence isn't a goal - it's the standard. As a trusted partner in the content supply chain, we help our clients elevate legacy assets for today's global audiences.

About Deepdub

Deepdub is the leading AI voice solution providing high-grade localization to global enterprises in the TV, film, advertising, gaming, and e-learning industries. The company's international team of technology, dubbing, and linguistic experts deliver an end-to-end voice solution that preserves the emotional and cultural integrity of original content in more than 130 languages and dialects. With an advisory board that includes media leaders such as Kevin Reilly, former Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, and Emiliano Calemzuk, former President of Fox Television Studios, Deepdub is eliminating language barriers to enable the global diffusion of media on major streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. Visit https://deepdub.ai or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

