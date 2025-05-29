Leading Men's Grooming Company Brings its Premium Products to Iconic London Department Store

MANSCAPED, the global men's grooming company, today announces its launch in Harrods, the world's leading luxury department store. The renowned retailer has been a London icon since opening its doors in 1849, gracing Brompton Road with more than 1 million square feet of retail space spanning 330 departments that offer virtually everything shoppers could want or need. Now, this includes MANSCAPED's coveted men's grooming products. As the brand's newest UK retailer, Harrods will offer a curated selection of MANSCAPED's signature tools, available in-store and online at harrods.co.uk.

"Harrods is arguably one of the most iconic storefronts in the world, and we are incredibly proud to partner with them in their mission to offer 'all things for all people, everywhere'," said Catherine Cronin, Vice President, Retail at MANSCAPED. "Joining forces with a brand that has such a storied history is a true honor. Harrods is known for its devotion to providing its customers with an unmatched shopping experience, and we are thrilled our customers can now find us within its legendary walls."

A selection of MANSCAPED's core collection, featuring the very best of the company's internationally acclaimed tools, is now available both in-store and online at Harrods, including:

The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra Forged Gold (£110) - A gilded version of the most advanced trimmer in The Lawn Mower family, this model is as expertly engineered as it is aesthetically pleasing. It features interchangeable SkinSafe* foil and trimmer blade heads, waterproof** design, multiple length settings, constant RPM motor, dual temperature LED spotlight, travel lock, wireless charging, and up to 60 minutes of runtime.

The Beard Hedger Essentials Kit (£125) - This comprehensive routine provides everything you need for a clean, perfectly groomed, and conditioned beard. Each formulation is dermatologist-tested and paraben, phthalate, and cruelty-free. The bundle includes:

The Beard Hedger electric beard hair trimmer A premium beard-sculpting tool powerful enough to craft any style in a single swipe. It features a powerful, cordless DC motor for ultra-precise results, an intuitive zoom wheel with 20 length settings, a 41mm titanium-coated, rust-resistant T-blade for a comfortable trim and enhanced durability, up to 60 minutes of runtime, three-tiered LED battery level indicator, and waterproof design for easy cleaning.

electric beard hair trimmer A premium beard-sculpting tool powerful enough to craft any style in a single swipe. It features a powerful, cordless DC motor for ultra-precise results, an intuitive zoom wheel with 20 length settings, a 41mm titanium-coated, rust-resistant T-blade for a comfortable trim and enhanced durability, up to 60 minutes of runtime, three-tiered LED battery level indicator, and waterproof design for easy cleaning. Beard Shampoo A gentle cleanser to help soften and hydrate course beard hair.

A gentle cleanser to help soften and hydrate course beard hair. Beard Conditioner This lightweight formula, infused with coconut oil, shea butter, and vitamin E helps rehydrate beard hair and leaves it feeling silky-soft.

This lightweight formula, infused with coconut oil, shea butter, and vitamin E helps rehydrate beard hair and leaves it feeling silky-soft. Beard Comb Featuring dual fine and coarse teeth, this comb tames tangles and evenly distributes your favorite products.

Featuring dual fine and coarse teeth, this comb tames tangles and evenly distributes your favorite products. Beard Scissors Ultra-sharp scissors to trim flyaways and perfect your beard shape.

Ultra-sharp scissors to trim flyaways and perfect your beard shape. Travel Pouch A convenient storage bag to keep all your essentials organized.

The Chairman Pro (£150) - This electric foil face shaver features a unique dual-head system with interchangeable SkinSafe blade heads, engineered to deliver flawless results every time whether you're aiming for a smooth face or perfectly chiseled stubble. With FlexAdjust Technology to help guide effortlessly along the contours of the face and neck, a precision trimmer edge and lock for sharp detailing, waterproof design, and an LED spotlight to illuminate hard to see areas, this device blends the classic feel of an old-school shaver with modern precision and comfort.

Weed Whacker 2.0 (£45) - This revolutionary nose and ear hair trimmer boasts a state-of-the-art rotary steel blade with tall and wide slots for enhanced performance, SkinSafe technology, waterproof capabilities, and ergonomic design for a comfortable and confident trim every time.

Whether you're shopping for the perfect Father's Day gift or upgrading your own grooming routine, explore MANSCAPED's premium line of tools at Harrods today. Take home your haul in the store's iconic green bag a symbol of luxury, now carrying the best in men's grooming. Visit Harrods in-store or online at harrods.co.uk to shop the full collection.

*SkinSafe technology does not guarantee cut protection.

** IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.

About MANSCAPED

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the global men's lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over twelve million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. The collection is available globally in 40 countries on manscaped.com, on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide, and in major retailers including Target, Walmart, CVS, Best Buy, Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Military Exchanges, and many more internationally. For more information, visit manscaped.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, Tumblr, and YouTube.

About Harrods

Harrods has been serving customers from its Knightsbridge store since 1849, today the store is the world's ultimate luxury emporium. Harrods is home to more than 3000 curated brands as well as over 20 dining destinations and expert fashion, home, beauty and wellness services. In addition, Harrods serves customers via harrods.com, H beauty and airport stores and hospitality destinations in China and Qatar. Harrods continues to be guided by its philosophy of "anything is possible" to ensure that customers enjoy unparalleled experiences with every visit. Follow @harrods on Instagram and Harrods????? on WeChat.

