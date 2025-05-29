Anzeige
29.05.2025 15:18 Uhr
1WorldSync Unlocks Full Access to Training Academy For All Customers

CHICAGO, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync, the leader in Product Content Orchestration, today announced that its comprehensive Training Academy is now available to all customers as an additional value add to their subscriptions. This initiative empowers users with the essential knowledge and skills to enhance product content management expertise, streamline onboarding processes, and fully leverage 1WorldSync services.

The 1WorldSync Training Academy offers a robust curriculum designed for various skill levels. Customers can access dozens of courses and on-demand videos through the 1WorldSync community portal (community.1worldsync.com). Live online courses are delivered via webinars, with recordings available for flexible, self-paced learning.

"Since its inception, our Training Academy has helped thousands of commerce professionals achieve product content management mastery and derive the greatest value from our solutions," said Chris Aston, Chief Experience Officer at 1WorldSync. "Making our course catalog freely accessible is a direct investment in our customers' expertise. This will not only enable them to expertly navigate our services but also significantly improve their companies' ability to get to market quickly and drive growth."

Training Academy courses cover a wide array of topics including GDSN best practices, item setup for key retailers such as Kroger, McLane, and Albertsons, building advanced digital catalogs for sales and marketing, and creating and publishing e-commerce rich content. All sessions are conducted by 1WorldSync training experts who provide practical insights and address specific customer inquiries.

The Training Academy curriculum is structured across three progressive levels:

  • 101 Basic: Foundational courses ideal for new users or those seeking a refresher.
  • 201 Advanced: In-depth sessions for users aiming to deepen their operational knowledge.
  • 301 Expert: Specialized training, including the "Expert in Content Syndication" class, where participants can earn certifications to boost their professional credentials.

For more information, to view the complete course catalog, and to see upcoming live webinar dates, visit here.

About 1WorldSync
1WorldSync® is the leader in Product Content Orchestration, enabling more than 17,000 companies in over 60 countries to simplify the creation and distribution of impactful content that's accurate, consistent and relevant everywhere commerce happens. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync-backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures-solves revenue-impacting product content challenges faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001. To learn more, visit www.1worldsync.com.

Media Contacts:
Ryan Hunt
rhunt@1worldsync.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/1worldsync-unlocks-full-access-to-training-academy-for-all-customers-302468327.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
