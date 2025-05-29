The GRVT Android App Is Available on Google Play Store Now

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GRVT (pronounced "gravity"), the world's first licensed onchain exchange - is excited to announce that its Android mobile app is available for download on the Google Play Store now. This launch brings the full power of GRVT's trading platform to users worldwide at their fingertips.

With the Android app, users can now access GRVT's hallmark features on-the-go, including:

Perpetuals trading for nearly 30 pairs

A dedicated Rewards page

A full portfolio overview to track positions

Liquidity League - GRVT's evergreen trading competition page

Hong Yea, co-founder and CEO of GRVT, commented, "We've been working tirelessly to deliver the best product with user-friendly features and to provide a seamless and smooth trading experience since our launch. The launch of our mobile app is a major milestone, but only the beginning of our long-term vision. We will continue to build relentlessly toward making GRVT the ultimate onchain financial marketplace, one where everyone can easily access powerful tools for wealth creation."

The iOS version of GRVT's mobile app will be available in due course. Download the Android version now at: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.grvt.GrvtMobile&pli=1 (available in 50 countries such as Argentina, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and more)

To date, GRVT has reached a total trading volume of $6.5 billion, just five months after the Mainnet launch in December 2024, with 40,000 KYC-verified users, an unprecedented phenomenon for DEXs.

Disclaimer: Perpetuals trading of cryptocurrencies is subject to high market risk and price volatility and you may be called upon at short notice to commit further margin deposits or risk being liquidated. This content is not a distribution of, or an offer or solicitation to provide, financial services or products, nor a representation as to their suitability or legality for you. GRVT is not a regulated entity and your funds are not subject to regulatory protection. Before making any decision based on this content, please seek financial and legal advice, and carefully review our Risk Disclosure and Disclaimer in full.

Singapore users: GRVT is not licensed, approved, authorised, designated, recognised, registered or otherwise regulated under any legislation administered by the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS"). As such, users will not have the benefit of any regulatory safeguards imposed by the MAS.

About GRVT

GRVT (pronounced "gravity") is the world's first licensed onchain exchange, where traditional banking meets decentralized innovation on one regulated, compliant, and trustless financial market place. A blockchain-based platform that is democratizing how wealth is created and shared, GRVT allows everyday people to trade, invest, and grow their wealth by providing direct access to top industry traders and investors.

GRVT official website: https://grvt.io/

