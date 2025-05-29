WILMINGTON, DE, May 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Naoris Protocol, the first quantum-resistant blockchain and cybersecurity mesh architecture, has raised $3 million in a strategic funding round led by Mason Labs, that includes Frekaz Group, Level One Robotics and Tradecraft Capital following a six-month technical due diligence process.The round, which includes proceeds from Naoris's public sale and related allocations, was oversubscribed, prompting the team to open a new institutional raise - now live as of today, Thursday, 29 May.David Carvalho, CEO and Founder of Naoris Protocol, says: "The strong interest we've seen from institutions reflects how urgently the industry is beginning to take the threat of quantum computing seriously. This investment supports our mission to future-proof the blockchain ecosystem before these risks become reality."Mason Labs, a leading venture capital firm focused on infrastructure-grade technologies, conducted a detailed review of Naoris Protocol's post-quantum trust structure prior to securing the entire VIP allocation.Rain Huan, Founder of Mason Labs, says: "In recent years, cybersecurity issues related to digital assets have become increasingly severe and a serious challenge also faced by Mason Labs as an institution focusing on on-chain asset trading and investment. Naoris Protocol's groundbreaking infrastructure layer has the potential to effectively mitigate such security risks. If successful, this would represent a substantial advancement for the Web3 ecosystem."This latest round follows a $31 million fundraise in 2022 backed by Tim Draper, the Holdun Family Office, Expert Doja, Uniera and other institutional investors.Naoris Protocol is led by a team of cybersecurity, defense, and blockchain leaders, including:- David Holtzman, former CTO of IBM and architect of the DNS protocol- Ahmed Reda Chami, Ambassador for Morocco to the EU and former CEO of Microsoft North Africa- Mick Mulvaney, former White House Chief of Staff- Inge Kampenes, former Major General (ret.) and Chief of Norwegian Armed Forces Cyber DefenceThe protocol offers a plug-and-play cybersecurity mesh designed to protect any blockchain or enterprise system from the sub-zero layer upward, without requiring a hard fork. Its decentralized security layer is powered by post-quantum cryptography and AI, and aligned with standards from NIST, NATO, and ETSI.Naoris Protocol also runs a quantum-resistant Layer 1 blockchain secured by its proprietary Proof-of-Security (dPoSec) consensus mechanism.About Naoris ProtocolNaoris Protocol is the world's first Decentralized Post-Quantum Infrastructure, built to secure both Web3 and Web2 against traditional and quantum threats. Operating beneath blockchain layers 0 to 3 as a Sub-Zero Layer, it integrates with existing EVM chains, nodes, bridges, dApps, enterprise systems, and IoT devices without requiring hard forks. Naoris Protocol combines Post-Quantum Cryptography, dPoSec Consensus, and Decentralized Swarm AI to create a self-healing security mesh that eliminates single points of failure. Since launching in January 2025, it has processed over 64 million transactions and mitigated 341 million threats. Powered by the $NAORIS token, it is the fastest-growing trust and security layer for a quantum-resilient internet.To learn more about Naoris Protocol, visit https://www.naorisprotocol.com/Press contactAnna Fedorovaanna@babslabs.ioSource: Naoris ProtocolCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.