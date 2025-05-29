Andrew Litchfield to Host ForeclosuresDaily.com's Latest Monthly Webinar

Wholesaling Off-Market Real Estate

NORFOLK, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / ForeclosuresDaily.com has been one of the nation's leading off-market real estate resources for investors since 2004. The Andrew Litchfield webinar is a free registration event sponsored by ForeclosuresDaily.com, featuring its latest monthly webinar on June 3, 2025, at 6 p.m. ET. A live interview will take place on his success story.

Andrew Litchfield of Penny Investments is a ForeclosuresDaily Customer



Andrew Litchfield started in real estate at the age of 19. Real estate is a career and passion. Andrew's company Penny Investments, a real estate development company based in Massachusetts, specializes in condominium conversions, fix-and-flip properties, rentals, and rezoning of underutilized properties. Andrew has flipped over $100 million of real estate across hundreds of diverse projects. Andrew is a licensed Real Estate Broker and Contractor. Andrew will discuss his unique fix-and-flip marketing approach for off-market real estate leads from the ForeclosuresDaily.com platform.

Additionally, Andrew has recently become a mentor and coach to over 40 students through his formal one-on-one coaching program. Andrew's life is a testament to his passion for giving back. He is an active member of the board of Silver Lining Mentoring, a nonprofit organization that supports youth foster care. Andrew loves spending time with family, traveling, reading, and golfing.

