ACCESS Newswire
29.05.2025 16:02 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elevate X Powers the $600B Longevity Economy With AI-Driven, White-Labeled Clinical Infrastructure

Launching Early Access for Brands, Creators, and Clinics to Deliver Precision Health at Scale

Founded by Stanford-trained longevity physician Dr. Hillary Lin, Elevate X enables brands, influencers, and clinicians to deliver precision health programs at scale, without building clinical operations from scratch

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Elevate X, a new clinical infrastructure platform purpose-built for the longevity economy, today announces the launch of its early access program to enable wellness brands, creators, and clinicians to deliver physician-grade health programs-without the burden of building their own clinical operations.

Founded by Stanford-trained physician and serial healthtech founder Dr. Hillary Lin, Elevate X provides the full-stack engine to power precision health-from diagnostics and supplement protocols to prescriptions, coaching, and personalized AI-generated care plans. The platform's proprietary system leverages 1,000+ biomarkers, real-time health data, and clinician input to build scalable, high-trust experiences under medical supervision.

"In five years, getting your hormones optimized will be as normal as getting your teeth cleaned-and it'll happen through brands you already trust," said Dr. Hillary Lin, MD, co-founder and CEO of Elevate X.

Why Now

Consumer demand for proactive, personalized health has surged. According to McKinsey, 82% of Americans now prioritize wellness, but most still lack access to personalized, data-driven care. Traditional healthcare remains slow, reactive, and fragmented-leaving a vacuum that creators, brands, and modern clinics are eager to fill.

Elevate X is the missing layer: a turnkey infrastructure platform that transforms any trusted brand into a precision health provider-safely, quickly, and at scale.

"The longevity market isn't waiting for the healthcare system to catch up. We're the bridge," added Dr. Lin.

What Makes Elevate X Different

  • Full-Stack Clinical Infrastructure
    Diagnostics, protocols, prescription fulfillment, coaching-all under one roof.

  • AI with Clinical Depth
    Dynamic care plans based on biomarkers, lifestyle data, and physician input.

  • White-Labeled & Scalable
    Partners launch fully branded programs without hiring clinical staff or managing compliance.

  • Built for Empowerment, Not Control
    A decentralized model that enables partner autonomy and legacy-building-not lock-in.

"We're not adding just AI to healthcare-we're re-architecting it," said Lin. "This is about embedding health into daily life, guided by data, not diagnoses."

The Founder's Vision: From Stanford Medicine to Scalable Impact

Elevate X is led by Dr. Hillary Lin, a Stanford-trained physician, longevity expert, and repeat healthtech founder who has spent her career at the intersection of medicine, technology, and accessibility.

Her mission is deeply personal: to empower other clinicians and creators to deliver life-changing care-without compromise.

She is joined by a world-class founding team:

  • Jeremy VanDevender, who scaled IvyRehab to 600+ clinics and a $2B valuation, bringing operational expertise to grow healthcare platforms without diluting care quality

  • The team also includes leading AI scientists with enterprise deployment experience across Fortune 500 companies, ensuring Elevate X's development of clinically-responsible AI that works at scale.

Together, they are building a platform by physicians, for physicians and other health and wellness leaders-and by technologists who understand clinical stakes.

Fall 2025 Launch Strategy

Elevate X will publicly launch in Fall 2025, with early pilots underway across three key partner categories:

  1. Influencers turning health content into trusted care programs

  2. Clinics & health systems expanding modern longevity offerings

  3. Consumer brands entering the wellness space with recurring revenue models

Over a dozen leading brands and influencers have already joined the platform through the Spring 2025 early access program, helping co-develop playbooks and protocols ahead of the public release in the fall.

"Our early partners aren't just customers-they're category creators. They know longevity will be the next major consumer sector, and they want to lead it," said Lin.

About Elevate X

Elevate X is the clinical infrastructure platform for the $ 600B+ longevity economy. The company powers turnkey, physician-backed health programs across metabolic, hormonal, cognitive, and foundational domains-combining medical-grade rigor with consumer-grade experience. Built by clinicians, operators, and AI experts, Elevate X exists to bring proactive, personalized care to everywhere people live, shop, and learn.

Contact Information

Chiella Gepte
Marketing Manager
pr@elevatexhealth.com
347-770-4177

.

SOURCE: Elevate X



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/elevate-x-powers-the-600b-longevity-economy-with-ai-driven-white-labe-1033170

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
