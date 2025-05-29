Elevate X Powers the $600B Longevity Economy With AI-Driven, White-Labeled Clinical Infrastructure

Launching Early Access for Brands, Creators, and Clinics to Deliver Precision Health at Scale

Founded by Stanford-trained longevity physician Dr. Hillary Lin, Elevate X enables brands, influencers, and clinicians to deliver precision health programs at scale, without building clinical operations from scratch

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Elevate X, a new clinical infrastructure platform purpose-built for the longevity economy, today announces the launch of its early access program to enable wellness brands, creators, and clinicians to deliver physician-grade health programs-without the burden of building their own clinical operations.

Founded by Stanford-trained physician and serial healthtech founder Dr. Hillary Lin, Elevate X provides the full-stack engine to power precision health-from diagnostics and supplement protocols to prescriptions, coaching, and personalized AI-generated care plans. The platform's proprietary system leverages 1,000+ biomarkers, real-time health data, and clinician input to build scalable, high-trust experiences under medical supervision.

"In five years, getting your hormones optimized will be as normal as getting your teeth cleaned-and it'll happen through brands you already trust," said Dr. Hillary Lin, MD, co-founder and CEO of Elevate X.

Why Now

Consumer demand for proactive, personalized health has surged. According to McKinsey, 82% of Americans now prioritize wellness, but most still lack access to personalized, data-driven care. Traditional healthcare remains slow, reactive, and fragmented-leaving a vacuum that creators, brands, and modern clinics are eager to fill.

Elevate X is the missing layer: a turnkey infrastructure platform that transforms any trusted brand into a precision health provider-safely, quickly, and at scale.

"The longevity market isn't waiting for the healthcare system to catch up. We're the bridge," added Dr. Lin.

What Makes Elevate X Different

Full-Stack Clinical Infrastructure

Diagnostics, protocols, prescription fulfillment, coaching-all under one roof.

AI with Clinical Depth

Dynamic care plans based on biomarkers, lifestyle data, and physician input.

White-Labeled & Scalable

Partners launch fully branded programs without hiring clinical staff or managing compliance.

Built for Empowerment, Not Control

A decentralized model that enables partner autonomy and legacy-building-not lock-in.

"We're not adding just AI to healthcare-we're re-architecting it," said Lin. "This is about embedding health into daily life, guided by data, not diagnoses."

The Founder's Vision: From Stanford Medicine to Scalable Impact

Elevate X is led by Dr. Hillary Lin, a Stanford-trained physician, longevity expert, and repeat healthtech founder who has spent her career at the intersection of medicine, technology, and accessibility.

Her mission is deeply personal: to empower other clinicians and creators to deliver life-changing care-without compromise.

She is joined by a world-class founding team:

Jeremy VanDevender, who scaled IvyRehab to 600+ clinics and a $2B valuation, bringing operational expertise to grow healthcare platforms without diluting care quality

The team also includes leading AI scientists with enterprise deployment experience across Fortune 500 companies, ensuring Elevate X's development of clinically-responsible AI that works at scale.

Together, they are building a platform by physicians, for physicians and other health and wellness leaders-and by technologists who understand clinical stakes.

Fall 2025 Launch Strategy

Elevate X will publicly launch in Fall 2025, with early pilots underway across three key partner categories:

Influencers turning health content into trusted care programs Clinics & health systems expanding modern longevity offerings Consumer brands entering the wellness space with recurring revenue models

Over a dozen leading brands and influencers have already joined the platform through the Spring 2025 early access program, helping co-develop playbooks and protocols ahead of the public release in the fall.

"Our early partners aren't just customers-they're category creators. They know longevity will be the next major consumer sector, and they want to lead it," said Lin.

About Elevate X

Elevate X is the clinical infrastructure platform for the $ 600B+ longevity economy. The company powers turnkey, physician-backed health programs across metabolic, hormonal, cognitive, and foundational domains-combining medical-grade rigor with consumer-grade experience. Built by clinicians, operators, and AI experts, Elevate X exists to bring proactive, personalized care to everywhere people live, shop, and learn.

