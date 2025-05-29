Inspira Technologies Initiates Global Commercial Rollout of FDA-Cleared ART100 System

RA'ANANA, Israel, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) ("Inspira" or the "Company"), a pioneer in innovative life-support and diagnostic technologies, today announced a strategic shift to accelerate the commercialization of its U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration)-cleared INSPIRA ART100 system (the "ART100"), while maintaining the development and regulatory pathways of its portfolio of products. The Company is currently engaged in active sales discussions in multiple locations.

This development follows the initial clinical implementation of the ART100 system in medical centers in the U.S., where the device has been used to treat patients in real-world clinical settings.

"The ART100 has moved beyond the conceptual phase - it is now a working tool in critical care environments," said Dagi Ben Noon, CEO of Inspira Technologies. "Our team is working closely with prospective customers to structure rollouts that align with national and regional clinical priorities. We recognize the immediate market potential for our ART100 system. This approach seeks to maximize shareholder value in the near and long term."

Several of these discussions are in advanced stages and involve structured procurement frameworks. Based on the current ongoing discussions, deliveries are expected to begin in the second half of 2025, subject to logistical and regulatory alignment, and the finalization of commercial and legal terms.

By growing demand for alternatives to mechanical ventilation, Inspira continue to support its innovation pipeline, including the next-generation INSPIRA ART500 and the HYLA blood sensor, while prioritizing near-term revenue activities from ART100.

The Company's expansion efforts come amid an increase in the global focus on scalable respiratory solutions, which may position the Company as a strategic platform for public health initiatives and cross-sector partnerships.

About Inspira Technologies

Inspira Technologies is a commercial-stage medical device company specializing in advanced respiratory support and real-time blood monitoring solutions. The Company's U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration)-cleared INSPIRA ART100 system is approved for cardiopulmonary bypass in the U.S. and ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) procedures outside the U.S and serves as a regulatory foundation for the development of the INSPIRA ART500 - a next-generation system designed to deliver oxygenation while patients remain awake and spontaneously breathing. Inspira Technologies is also advancing HYLA, a proprietary blood sensor platform offering continuous, non-invasive monitoring. With multiple cleared products, a growing IP portfolio, and strategic streamlining of its operations, Inspira Technologies is increasingly positioned as an attractive platform within the critical care and MedTech landscape. The Company's recent internal shifts may reflect broader alignment with long-term industry trends, including consolidation, cross-sector collaboration, and potential strategic partnerships. For more information, visit: https://inspira-technologies.com

