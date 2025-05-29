leagend BA4000: Precision Battery and Electrical Diagnostics Tool Redefining the Standards in Automotive Testing

Leading the market with thermal printing, multi-system support, and professional-grade accuracy

SHENZHEN, CN / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / BA4000: High-Precision Battery & Electrical System Tester

leagend BA4000 Battery & Electrical System Tester stands at the forefront of automotive diagnostics - offering a comprehensive, professional-grade solution for 6V, 12V, and 24V lead-acid batteries. Designed to serve automotive repair shops, fleet operators, and electrical engineers, leagend BA4000 seamlessly combines advanced testing capabilities with a built-in thermal printer, real-time data analysis, and high-volume storage capacity.

This intelligent tool performs precise assessments of battery health, including Cold Cranking Amps (CCA), internal resistance, voltage, State of Charge (SoC), and State of Health (SoH). Moreover, it supports complete cranking and charging system testing for both 12V and 24V vehicles. Its one-key test and instant printout features enable efficient, on-the-spot diagnostics for high-throughput operations.

Key Highlights of leagend BA4000:

Built-in thermal printer for immediate test result output

Real-time voltage curve monitoring with 120-second data replay

Storage of up to 2,100 historical test records

Support for multiple vehicle types, including motorcycles, cars, trucks, and boats

Multilingual interface (13 languages)

Reverse polarity protection and short-circuit safeguards

Explore full lineup: https://leagend.com/products/ba4000

leagend Battery Testers: The Industry's Most Accurate Lineup

leagend BA4000 is one of several flagship models in leagend's high-performance Battery Testers product line - recognized as one of the most accurate and reliable diagnostic tool series in the automotive electronics industry.

Across this product line, leagend emphasizes precise algorithms, fast response times, and compatibility with a wide range of batteries and electrical systems. Each category under this line has been engineered to meet specific needs:

Battery Testers with Thermal Printing : Ideal for workshops needing on-site documentation, like leagend BA4000, leagend BA1000 and leagend BA2000. These testers simplify diagnosis reporting and customer communication.

Battery Testers Supporting Lithium Batteries : These models, such as leagend BA106, and leagend RT200, are designed for LiFePO4 and other lithium-based chemistries, accommodating modern electric vehicles and hybrid systems.

Color Screen Battery Testers : Featuring high-contrast color displays for better visual interpretation of data and enhanced usability, even in low-light garages, this product line includes leagend BA4000, leagend BA640, leagend BA550 and etc.

Professional Internal Resistance Testers: Built for high-frequency internal resistance analysis, offering granular insights for battery R&D, EV service stations, and advanced diagnostics. Its typical internal resistance tester is leagend RT200, which makes leagend one of few manufacturers who can develop and manufacture professional internal resistance testers in the industry.

From classic handheld models to workshop-grade professional testers, leagend ensures accuracy across all tiers.

Explore full lineup: https://leagend.com/collections/battery-tester

leagend: 20 Years of Innovation and R&D Excellence

Founded in 2005, leagend has spent nearly two decades at the heart of automotive diagnostics innovation, which makes it a top manufacture of battery testers and battery monitors in the industry for over 20 years. With a strong foundation in algorithmic development and embedded systems, the company has continuously pushed boundaries in automotive testing technologies.

Over 20 years of industry professional experience

High R&D investment ratio, with over 50% of staff dedicated to R&D, making it leading the battery testing and monitoring technologies and algorithms in the industry and having the highest precision battery testers in the industry.

Independent algorithm development, ensuring testing accuracy and system stability

Global reach across 30+ countries, trusted by workshops, technicians, and distributors worldwide

With a commitment to quality, leagend is not just producing tools - but crafting the next generation of automotive diagnostic standards.

Learn more about the company: https://leagend.com/pages/about-us

For partnership inquiries, technical specifications, or media relations, please contact:

info@leagend.com

https://leagend.com/

SOURCE: Leagend

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/leagend-ba4000-precision-battery-and-electrical-diagnostics-tool-redef-1033286