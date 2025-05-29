Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - Bob Dhillon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSX: MEQ) ("Mainstreet" or the "Company") and his team, joined Omar Khafagy, Head, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's 25th listing anniversary on Toronto Stock Exchange.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_g0XRtOaRo

Mainstreet Equity Corp. is a Canadian real estate company headquartered in Calgary, specializing in the acquisition, renovation, and management of mid-market rental apartment buildings across Western Canada. With a portfolio of over 18,600 residential units in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, Mainstreet offers a range of townhomes, garden-style apartments, mid-rise, and high-rise properties, many located near universities and urban centres.

Since being listed on the TSX in 2000, Mainstreet has pursued a value-add business model focused on transforming underperforming assets into high-quality, affordable rental housing. Its clustering strategy across inner-city platforms drives operating efficiency, cost control, and tenant satisfaction, while positioning the company to benefit from emerging zoning and density changes that could enhance the valuation of its asset base.

Led by Founder, President and CEO Bob Dhillon, Mainstreet has consistently delivered strong shareholder returns, including 14 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth as of Q2 2025. The company remains committed to sustainable operations, community development, and accessible housing solutions, improving the lives of middle-class Canadians in high-demand rental markets. www.mainst.biz.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253819

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange