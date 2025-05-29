DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Digital Assets Treasury Policy / Proposed Change of Name

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Digital Assets Treasury Policy / Proposed Change of Name 29-May-2025 / 15:05 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 MAY 2025 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Digital Assets Treasury Policy Proposed Change of Name The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that the Company has resolved to further diversify its investment strategy to include investment in to Digital Assets including Bitcoin. The Company has noted the surge in interest in investment in Bitcoin and growing recognition of Bitcoin, including by certain institutions, as being of investment grade. Having disposed of two long-term holdings at a reasonable profit in 2024, successfully exiting certain investments so far in 2025, and maintaining very low overheads the Company retains a useful cash position. The Company recognised an opportunity to utilise a portion of these funds and diversify its portfolio to include technology and fintech - investing in Endor Group Limited, trading as Universe Payments ("Universe"), in February 2025. Universe is a cross-border payments business for corporates that disintermediates legacy payment infrastructure through the blockchain and associated digital (crypto) currencies resulting in higher speed payments at lower cost. The Company's Treasury Policy will be to invest excess cash in to Digital Assets. The Company will announce acquisitions of Digital Assets in a timely manner and it is planned to make the first bitcoin acquisitions shortly. It is also intended that the Company changes its name in the short term to reflect the enhancements to the Company's strategy and portfolio. A further announcement will be made in due course. Gavin Burnell, Managing Director of the Company stated: "Having built a portfolio with exposure to early-stage exploration entities and diversifying in to technology and fintech, we are excited about the next phase in the Company's development building significant exposure to Bitcoin. We will keep the market updated with progress." For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 391093 EQS News ID: 2147786 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

