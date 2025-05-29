Pure CallerID LLC: Mike Frost Joins Pure CallerID Advisory Board, Strengthening Compliance and Industry Insight

Pure CallerID expands its Advisory Board with industry veteran Mike Frost, adding regulatory depth to support ongoing innovation and growth.

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Pure CallerID, a leading B2B SaaS provider of real-time compliance and demand generation solutions, today announced the appointment of Mike Frost to its Advisory Board. The company's service suite, comprised of Aegis, Core, Engage, and UC Protect, is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises across BFSI, retail, healthcare, BPO, and collections to address key outbound CX challenges, including spam risk, number reputation, regulatory compliance, and contactability at scale.

Mike Frost



Mike Frost is a Partner at Frost Echols LLC, where he leads the firm's regulatory compliance and transactional practice. He's one of the most respected legal minds in the compliance space, with deep experience navigating TCPA, FDCPA, FCRA, Reg F, and FCC regulations. He's represented major industry players in audits and examinations from the CFPB, FTC, and state regulators, and has been a consistent presence in national policy discussions, including Capitol Hill and the FCC.

Mike Frost joins existing Advisory Board members Josh Langford and Steve Plunkett, who bring deep expertise in M&A, private equity, and CX technology.

Comments on the News

"Mike's track record in the ARM industry and his understanding of compliance minefields like Reg F and TCPA make him a perfect fit," said Geoff Mina , COO and co-founder of Pure CallerID. "As we scale to meet the needs of high-volume, high-compliance enterprises, Mike's insight will be instrumental in shaping what comes next."

"Mike brings heavyweight credibility to the table," said Derek Oberholtzer , CEO and co-founder of Pure CallerID. "I've worked with Mike for years and have tremendous respect for his knowledge, his network, and his ability to cut through noise. His voice matters, and having him at our table signals what's next."

"I'm excited to join Pure CallerID. The team is building something truly next-gen, and I'm looking forward to helping shape where it goes." said Mike Frost.

Benefits of the Pure CallerID service suite include:

Increased contact, reduced cost per connect: Effective spam monitoring and remediation, along with improved telephone number reputation across carriers and devices, allows outbound programs to reach more consumers without inflating spend.

Compliance without operational drag: Built-in automation ensures alignment with key regulatory frameworks including TCPA, FDCPA, and FCRA, eliminating manual oversight and reducing risk.

Live number health diagnostics and mitigation: Core and UC Protect deliver actionable insights and proactive remediation for every number, every engagement, in real time.

Branded outbound calls that drive trust: Registered CNAM with multiple LiDb services and branded calling across the major mobile carriers reduce carrier risk and improve answer rates, eliminating guesswork at first contact.

Orchestrated voice and messaging at scale: Engage and Aegis support compliant, high-volume messaging and two-way conversations with consent tracking, throttling, and lead scoring to align with carrier and regulatory requirements.

Defensible audit trails for every interaction: Aegis creates a continuous record of outbound activity, offering clear proof of process for compliance and legal protection.

Enterprise-ready, integration-friendly: Built for BFSI, healthcare, BPO, collections, retail and beyond, Pure CallerID connects seamlessly with your existing CX, IT, and telco infrastructure.

Deployment in hours, not months : Fully managed onboarding, plug-and-play integration, and white-glove support reduce time-to-value and eliminate delays from internal sprints or resource gaps.

Scale without compromise: Whether agent-led, fully automated, or a combination of engagement efforts, Pure CallerID supports enterprise CX operations with resilient infrastructure built for high-volume operations.

About Pure CallerID

Pure CallerID is the B2B SaaS leader in real-time compliance, demand generation, and trusted CX engagement. Purpose-built by industry executives, our service suite powers enterprises with automation, native connectivity, and a battle-tested platform engineered to enhance CX operations, ensure regulatory alignment, and optimize engagement at scale. Learn more at purecallerid.com

