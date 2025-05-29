Vero Finance Technologies: Vero and First Business Bank Announce Successful Go-Live of Advanced Title Management System

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Vero Technologies, a leading provider of innovative financial technology solutions for asset-based lending, has successfully launched its Title Management System (TMS) with First Business Bank, streamlining the bank's title processing operations. Vero has enabled straight-through processing for the bank's entire title management workflow-delivering a new standard of efficiency and automation.

This implementation marks a significant step forward in modernizing title management for financial institutions, eliminating manual processes, reducing processing times, and improving operational transparency.

A Fully Automated Title Management Solution

Through Vero's technology platform, First Business Bank now benefits from a seamlessly integrated, automated title workflow with key capabilities including:

Bulk Digitalization & OCR Processing - High-volume title scanning powered by Optical Character Recognition (OCR) enables automated data extraction and verification.

Automated Title-to-Asset Pairing - Seamless integration with First Business Bank's Loan Management System (LMS) ensures immediate reconciliation between physical and digital title records.

FedEx API Integration - Automated shipping label generation and real-time tracking for title transfers and releases.

Barcode Scanning for Vaulted Title Tracking - A streamlined title storage and retrieval system, enhancing accuracy and security.

Driving Efficiency & Scalability for First Business Bank

By leveraging Vero's end-to-end automation tools, First Business Bank has significantly reduced the time and labor required for title processing, freeing up internal resources to focus on strategic initiatives and customer service.

"Partnering with Vero to enhance our Title Management System has been a game-changer," said Jeff Widholm, Managing Director of Floorplan Financing at First Business Bank. "The ability to automate title intake, processing, and distribution has allowed us to scale more efficiently while improving service levels for our clients. This solution enables us to handle greater volume with precision and speed, reinforcing our commitment to delivering best-in-class financial services."

Innovating the Future of Title Management

Vero Technologies remains committed to driving efficiency and innovation across financial services by offering modular, API-driven technology solutions tailored to the needs of modern lenders.

"Our collaboration with First Business Bank demonstrates the power of automation in title operations," said Isaac Zafarani, Co-Founder and COO at Vero Technologies. "By eliminating manual bottlenecks and streamlining workflows, we're helping financial institutions process titles faster, reduce errors, and enhance transparency. This launch is a milestone in our mission to modernize asset-based lending infrastructure."

About First Business Bank

First Business Bank® specializes in Business Banking, including Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance, Private Wealth, and Bank Consulting services, and through its refined focus delivers unmatched expertise, accessibility, and responsiveness. Specialty Finance solutions are delivered through First Business Bank's wholly owned subsidiary First Business Specialty Finance, LLC®. First Business Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Business Financial Services, Inc®. (Nasdaq: FBIZ). For additional information, visit firstbusiness.bank.

About Vero Technologies

Vero Technologies is a leading financial technology platform for asset finance, providing end-to-end solutions for wholesale finance, trade finance, equipment finance, and title management. Vero's modular platform enables lenders to streamline loan servicing, risk monitoring, and operational workflows-enhancing efficiency while reducing costs.

To learn more, visit www.vero-technologies.com.

Contact: Jason Bartz, info@vero-technologies.com, 404-383-7048

SOURCE: Vero Finance Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/vero-and-first-business-bank-announce-successful-go-live-of-advanced-1032711