Legal AI Startup GC AI Grows Revenue Almost 3x in 4 Months as Legal Teams Finally Find AI They Love and Trust; Announces Series A Round

GC AI is becoming the platform of choice for in-house counsel, with real results, capital-efficient growth, and unheard-of customer love.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / GC AI, the legal AI platform built for in-house counsel, today announced nearly 3x revenue growth in 2025 alone. GC AI has grown an average of 21% MoM in revenue in 2025 and now serves more than 350 enterprise customers and thousands of users across 53 countries.

Since launching in April 2024, GC AI has quickly gained traction with top legal teams at companies including Webflow, Hitachi, Vercel, Liquid Death, Kenneth Cole, Eventbrite, SurveyMonkey, Snyk, Tipalti, and other high-growth and global brands. With 95% customer retention, a Net Promoter Score of 75, and platform usage accelerating week over week, GC AI has become essential for legal teams looking to move faster, stay organized, and eliminate the drag of repetitive work.

Driving GC AI's rapid growth is how essential it has become for legal teams. Designed for in-house counsel from the ground up, GC AI replaces scattered tools with a centralized AI-powered system that helps attorneys and others in legal automate high-volume tasks and teams focus on what matters. Customers rely on GC AI every day, with many reporting up to 50% less time spent on legal workflows. Product usage has surged, and the activity the platform saw in its first month now happens in just a few hours.

"GC AI has significantly enhanced how Snyk's global legal team works, cutting out hours of low-value tasks to help us better prioritize our most strategic work," said David Morris, General Counsel at Snyk. "GC AI brings the same innovation and added productivity to legal work that Snyk's platform brings to software developers and security professionals worldwide. In both cases, practitioners can now work smarter and faster to maximize business results in new and exciting ways."

What sets GC AI apart is its precision and deep understanding of in-house legal work. Unlike generic AI tools, which often paraphrase or hallucinate, GC AI fully parses entire documents, delivering increased accuracy with its Exact Quote feature. The platform is guided by a set of foundational instructions, continuously refined to emulate the reasoning and communication style of an in-house lawyer. With encrypted private data handling and compliance with the strictest legal standards, GC AI gives teams confidence to trust AI with their most sensitive work.

"As a high-growth CPG brand, legal has to keep pace. GC AI is now an essential part of my legal toolkit - it helps us save hours every week, quickly finding answers to pressing questions or plowing through mundane work. Now my team can focus on the complex issues without getting buried in the day-to-day," said Tiffany S. Lee, General Counsel at Liquid Death.

Founded by Cecilia Ziniti, a 20-year legal veteran and former general counsel at Amazon Alexa, Cruise, and Replit, and Bardia Pourvakil, an early engineer at Roam Research and Replit, GC AI has emerged as the capital-efficient, customer-obsessed alternative to overfunded legal tech players.

"I built GC AI because I lived the problem," said Cecilia Ziniti, CEO and co-founder. "Legal teams want to use AI, but the tools they have were never designed for them or have AI tacked on as an afterthought. GC AI changes that. It gives them control, saves time, and makes the role more rewarding. The love we have seen from our customers tells me we are on the right path, and we are fully focused on becoming the go-to tool for legal teams at every company."

GC AI's growth has been strategic and efficient. With a focused team and strong product-market fit, the company recently closed a Series A led by Sound Ventures, alongside Fellows Fund, Guillermo Rauch, Gokul Rajaram, TipTop VC, and more than 30 general counsel and legal leaders.

"At Sound Ventures, we believe AI will transform every sector, and legal is one of the most overlooked," said Effie Epstein, Managing Partner at Sound Ventures. "GC AI stood out for its deep customer empathy, technical execution, and sheer velocity. We have strong conviction they are building the system legal teams in every major company will rely on."

Legal teams have embraced GC AI because it's adding immediate value while also helping them transform to the new reality of legal work post AI. With the foundation in place, GC AI is now focused on becoming the central nervous system for in-house legal. By bringing together unrivaled AI accuracy (with proprietary RAG, perfect citations that in-house team loves, and combining five different foundation models), plus insights, workflows, and automation into one trusted hub, GC AI is shaping a future where legal teams operate with clarity and confidence at scale.

About GC AI: GC AI is the AI platform for in-house legal teams. Founded by former tech industry general counsel and product leaders, GC AI combines enterprise-grade security with consumer-grade usability to help legal teams work more efficiently while maintaining compliance standards. For more information, visit gc.ai .

