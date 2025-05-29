The Gambia office of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is seeking a contractor to oversee a solar minigrid installation and support the tender process for an installer. Applications close on June 10. The Gambia office of the UNDP is searching for a supervision contractor to oversee the installation of a solar minigrid. The tender details state that the scope of the work will include overseeing the microgrid installation in an unnamed rural community, ensuring compliance with technical specifications and quality standards, as well as a review and clearing of technical reports. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...