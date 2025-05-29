Distinction is Based on Customer Feedback from Real-World Deployments and Product Capabilities, Deployment Experience, and Support Experience

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, has been recognized as A Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP).¹ Bitdefender was one of just five vendors to receive this distinction with a rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on 214 reviews as of January 31, 2025. In our opinion, these recognitions underscore Bitdefender's ability to deliver exceptional security solutions and support for organizations worldwide, as we believe is reflected in verified customer reviews and ratings.

We believe Gartner Peer Insights is a trusted platform where verified end-users and decision-makers share authentic, unbiased reviews of technology solutions. Built on real customer experiences, Gartner Peer Insights provides valuable transparency, credibility, and impartial insights, helping CISOs, cybersecurity managers and other technology decision makers confidently evaluate solutions based on peer recommendations.

2025 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms takeaways include:

Bitdefender named a Customers' Choice for EPP.

Willingness to Recommend score of 95 percent as of January 2025 based on 214 reviews.*

Bitdefender received a 4.8 out of 5 rating based on 214 reviews as of 31 January 2025.

Bitdefender was recognized a Customers' Choice for 5 additional segments: EMEA (regional breakdown), Government/Public Sector/Education and 50M 1B USD (by company size), and Education and Government (by industry).

*Based on 214 ratings submitted in the Endpoint Protection Platforms market on Gartner Peer Insights as of January 2025.

Read the full report.

Bitdefender GravityZone is a unified security and risk analytics platform that offers advanced EPP, endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR) and cloud-native security for physical, virtual, and multi-cloud environments. The platform incorporates innovative technology to proactively harden environments and reduce attack surfaces to help businesses minimize exposure to threats and strengthen security posture.

"The strongest endorsement always comes from your customers and partners," said Andrei Florescu, president and general manager of Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "We believe Bitdefender's recognition as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms underscores our commitment to delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions to businesses across every industry. In our opinion, this recognition highlights our dedication to not only advancing cybersecurity innovation but also providing exceptional customer and partner support and ensuring seamless deployments for organizations worldwide."

What Bitdefender EPP Customers Are Saying:

"Stellar Team Supporting a Great Product"

"Bitdefender's team helped us navigate the difficult road of replacing an endpoint product. We had to replace endpoint on over 4,000 devices."

Director, Cyber Security Desktop Support, Manufacturing

"Great Experience From All Points of View"

"Great experience in using the solution and great support and availability to resolve any kind of issues and particular setup."

Security Architect, Construction

"Appreciating GravityZone's Robust Firewall and Customizable Policies"

"The main reason we rely on GravityZone is its capacity to deliver proactive security without compromising on performance even during peak usage."

IT Associate, Government

Recent Additional Bitdefender Milestones Include:

Named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms Bitdefender was recognized as a Visionary in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for EPPs. We believe this underscores its ability to innovate and execute in an evolving cybersecurity landscape.²

Excelled in the 2024 MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations Bitdefender demonstrated exceptional accuracy and low false positives in the MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Enterprise Evaluations, highlighting its effectiveness in real-world threat detection and response.

Named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Q2 2024 Bitdefender was recognized as a Strong Performer in Forrester's XDR Wave, showcasing its ability to provide robust and effective extended detection and response capabilities.³

¹Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Peer Contributors, May 23, 2025.

²Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Evgeny Mirolyubov, Franz Hinner, Deepak Mishra, Satarupa Patnaik, Chris Silva, September 23, 2024.

³Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are trademarks and service marks, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

Trusted. Always.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250529738147/en/

Contacts:

Steve Fiore

Bitdefender

1-954-776-6262

sfiore@bitdefender.com