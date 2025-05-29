Seagull Watch was honored as the "Charming China Fashion Partner" of the 78th Festival De Cannes.

CANNES, France, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 13th to 27th, 2025, as a leading brand in China's watchmaking industry, Seagull Watch made its debut at the Festival De Cannes with a variety of collections, showcasing the brand's profound watchmaking heritage and innovative strength to the world, and interpreting the precision aesthetics and cultural confidence of Chinese watchmaking.

Seagull presented a "Time Art Exhibition" transcending cultural boundaries at Cannes, showcasing the brilliant journey of a Chinese watch brand from technological self-strengthening to cultural confidence to the world. The exquisite masterpieces on display attracted many international film stars and fashionistas to stop and appreciate, experiencing the craftsmanship of Chinese watchmaking.

During the official events of the film festival, Seagull invited industry professionals and filmgoers to wear several of its masterpieces. As the brand's leading product in the fashion line, the "Little Golden Brick" ladies' mechanical watch shone brightly with its exquisite design and simple style. The first independently developed and produced double chronograph split-seconds chronograph in China, the 1963 era version of the watch paying tribute to China's first aviation chronograph; and the silicon hairspring tourbillon watch that demonstrated significant breakthroughs in complex functions, material innovation, and aesthetic craftsmanship were also favored and praised by many people on site.

The trip to Cannes is a new starting point for Seagull to move from a Chinese national brand to the international stage. In the future, Seagull will continue to take technological innovation as the engine, oriental craftsmanship as the foundation, and the cultures and aesthetics of the East and West as the bridge, to let the "light of domestic products" shine around the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2699043/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seagull-watch-was-honored-as-the-charming-china-fashion-partner-of-the-78th-festival-de-cannes-302468516.html