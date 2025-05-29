Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
7 aus 7: Entdeckung in Labrador entfacht Hoffnung auf Nordamerikas nächste Titan-Vanadium-Sensation
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.05.2025 17:38 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Antea Group: Operators Act Now: Submit Your CalGEM Inventory by July 1

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Oil and gas operators in California have a critical compliance deadline approaching. Under Public Resources Code (PRC) section 3285 and California Code of Regulations (CCR), title 14, sections 1765.6 through 1765.9, all operators must submit an annual sensitive receptor inventory and map by July 1, 2025, and every year thereafter.

This blog breaks down exactly what operators need to do to meet these regulatory requirements and avoid enforcement action.

What Is Required?

All California oil and gas operators must:

  • Identify and report all wellheads, proposed wellheads, and production facilities operated in a field.

  • Submit a sensitive receptor inventory, map, and in some cases, a statement based on the proximity of these assets to Health Protection Zones (HPZs).

Step-by-Step Compliance Checklist

1. Determine Whether Your Facilities Are Inside or Outside an HPZ

A Health Protection Zone is defined as the area within 3,200 feet of a sensitive receptor. First, categorize each wellhead and production facility as either:

  • Inside an HPZ - within 3,200 feet of at least one sensitive receptor.

  • Outside an HPZ - beyond 3,200 feet from any sensitive receptor.

2. For Facilities Inside an HPZ: Submit a Sensitive Receptor Inventory and Map

  • One sensitive receptor per site is sufficient. You do not need to list every receptor-just a single, non-unique sensitive receptor that places the site inside an HPZ.

  • Use CalGEM's templates to complete and submit:

  • Inventory file (.xls, .xlsx, or .csv)

  • Map showing the wellhead/facility in relation to the sensitive receptor.

  • You may use Piping and Instrumentation Diagrams (P&IDs) or facility plot plans, provided they:

  • Show each wellhead/facility.

  • Show the location of at least one sensitive receptor.

  • Mark all pipelines clearly.

  • When aggregating facilities using P&IDs, one receptor per group is still acceptable.

3. For Facilities Outside an HPZ: Submit a Statement

Operators must provide a statement for each wellhead or facility outside an HPZ, which must:

  • List all features within 3,200 feet of the site.

  • Explain why each feature is not a sensitive receptor as defined in CCR section 1765.1(c).

  • Include detailed information to help CalGEM locate each feature and evaluate the determination (e.g., unofficial parks, open areas, residential zones).

  • Avoid vague conclusions like "not sensitive"-explanations must be clear and fact-based.

  • Statements may be submitted in Excel or combined with P&IDs and maps.

4. Submit All Documents via WellSTAR by July 1, 2025

Documents must be uploaded using the "Organization Questionnaire" in WellSTAR. Follow these steps:

  1. Start a new Organization Questionnaire Form.

  2. Complete steps 1-3.

  3. Upload each document under the appropriate document type:

  4. Annual Sensitive Receptor Inventory

  5. Annual Sensitive Receptor Map

  6. Annual Sensitive Receptor Statement

  7. Finalize submission by completing steps 5-6.

For document format details and templates, visit CalGEM's Annual Inventory Workbook Template and Maps and Statement Examples on their website.

Tools and Templates Available

To support compliance, CalGEM offers:

  • Excel and CSV templates for inventories.

  • Mapping examples.

  • P&ID and plot plan guidance.

  • Example statements and formatting options.

Operators are strongly encouraged to use these tools to streamline their submissions.

Enforcement Risks for Noncompliance

Failure to meet the July 1 deadline or to provide accurate and complete information may result in:

  • Administrative penalties

  • Civil fines

  • Criminal enforcement

This includes non-submission, late submission, or inadequate documentation.

For questions or assistance with uploading into WellSTAR, contact: WellSTAR@conservation.ca.gov

Final Thoughts

Staying compliant with PRC section 3285 and CalGEM's regulations is essential for maintaining your license to operate and avoiding regulatory penalties. By preparing and submitting accurate inventories, maps, and statements, operators can ensure they meet legal obligations while demonstrating environmental stewardship.

Don't wait-start your 2025 HPZ inventory now to meet the July 1 deadline.

Questions? Reach out to our team today for answers!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Antea Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/operators-act-now-submit-your-calgem-inventory-by-july-1-1033309

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.