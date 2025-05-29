Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.05.2025
7 aus 7: Entdeckung in Labrador entfacht Hoffnung auf Nordamerikas nächste Titan-Vanadium-Sensation
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29

29 May 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 749.011p. The highest price paid per share was 762.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 740.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0116% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 531,435,440 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 776,804,608. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

493

749.000

16:12:45

752

749.800

16:12:01

695

749.800

16:09:08

741

750.200

16:09:08

696

749.600

16:05:48

790

749.800

16:05:48

815

749.000

16:01:56

789

749.000

16:01:22

806

746.400

15:57:03

813

745.800

15:54:20

738

746.000

15:51:27

4

745.400

15:48:36

739

745.400

15:48:36

824

744.800

15:46:13

818

744.800

15:44:08

803

745.600

15:40:25

820

746.200

15:37:15

764

746.400

15:35:54

32

746.400

15:35:54

711

748.600

15:32:07

785

749.000

15:29:10

835

749.000

15:27:07

778

748.200

15:22:27

745

747.600

15:20:52

817

748.600

15:16:55

729

748.000

15:13:47

784

747.600

15:10:09

784

748.800

15:08:50

788

749.600

15:05:01

739

749.800

15:04:42

696

748.400

14:59:17

839

748.800

14:59:12

821

748.800

14:56:22

766

748.400

14:49:02

824

748.600

14:47:25

709

749.000

14:43:24

676

749.200

14:41:11

700

749.200

14:40:00

442

749.400

14:39:54

107

749.400

14:39:54

275

748.800

14:33:19

445

748.800

14:33:19

807

750.200

14:31:14

773

749.600

14:27:32

793

749.600

14:25:20

737

750.400

14:22:16

733

751.400

14:15:42

813

752.000

14:10:12

756

752.400

14:04:16

438

752.200

14:00:22

271

752.200

14:00:22

837

753.600

13:57:36

793

753.600

13:55:02

466

751.400

13:49:34

331

751.400

13:49:34

758

751.200

13:43:39

688

751.800

13:39:02

122

751.800

13:39:02

724

751.200

13:34:47

829

751.400

13:34:47

741

751.800

13:33:16

3

751.800

13:33:16

714

751.200

13:26:58

745

751.400

13:17:39

682

751.800

13:13:07

680

752.800

13:10:30

724

751.600

13:04:15

835

749.400

12:56:42

53

750.000

12:51:17

748

750.000

12:51:17

829

751.400

12:46:05

727

751.600

12:46:04

699

747.600

12:32:02

689

748.600

12:27:29

837

748.800

12:20:14

719

750.000

12:16:46

782

750.200

12:10:31

217

752.000

12:01:57

442

752.000

12:01:57

181

752.000

12:01:57

813

752.000

12:01:57

747

750.800

11:48:00

10

750.800

11:48:00

21

750.800

11:48:00

824

749.200

11:33:42

676

748.400

11:24:12

706

748.000

11:19:17

733

748.200

11:08:16

780

746.400

11:01:18

773

743.200

10:53:07

728

744.200

10:49:05

713

744.400

10:44:36

700

745.000

10:37:59

680

743.600

10:33:47

715

743.200

10:27:20

825

743.600

10:17:31

771

744.000

10:17:30

803

742.200

10:04:12

108

743.200

10:00:15

62

743.200

10:00:15

30

743.200

10:00:04

565

743.200

10:00:04

725

744.000

09:53:57

699

743.800

09:46:39

834

741.800

09:43:31

823

742.400

09:43:28

796

741.200

09:35:25

695

740.800

09:28:51

506

741.400

09:28:43

221

741.400

09:28:43

842

742.200

09:27:11

290

743.000

09:23:40

482

743.000

09:23:40

433

745.200

09:14:02

297

745.200

09:14:02

87

745.200

09:14:02

767

745.000

09:14:02

757

747.000

09:06:49

679

750.600

09:02:02

753

751.400

08:52:33

677

752.200

08:48:31

816

752.200

08:44:35

819

753.400

08:36:36

675

754.400

08:32:42

748

754.400

08:30:26

760

752.800

08:25:13

241

753.600

08:23:01

548

753.600

08:23:01

831

752.000

08:19:22

819

752.200

08:19:22

789

751.200

08:16:16

811

751.600

08:16:16

831

751.000

08:13:46

808

751.200

08:13:12

781

750.800

08:12:24

837

754.800

08:09:07

715

758.600

08:04:53

818

761.000

08:01:38

764

762.800

08:01:29


