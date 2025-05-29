Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29
29 May 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 749.011p. The highest price paid per share was 762.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 740.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0116% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 531,435,440 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 776,804,608. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
493
749.000
16:12:45
752
749.800
16:12:01
695
749.800
16:09:08
741
750.200
16:09:08
696
749.600
16:05:48
790
749.800
16:05:48
815
749.000
16:01:56
789
749.000
16:01:22
806
746.400
15:57:03
813
745.800
15:54:20
738
746.000
15:51:27
4
745.400
15:48:36
739
745.400
15:48:36
824
744.800
15:46:13
818
744.800
15:44:08
803
745.600
15:40:25
820
746.200
15:37:15
764
746.400
15:35:54
32
746.400
15:35:54
711
748.600
15:32:07
785
749.000
15:29:10
835
749.000
15:27:07
778
748.200
15:22:27
745
747.600
15:20:52
817
748.600
15:16:55
729
748.000
15:13:47
784
747.600
15:10:09
784
748.800
15:08:50
788
749.600
15:05:01
739
749.800
15:04:42
696
748.400
14:59:17
839
748.800
14:59:12
821
748.800
14:56:22
766
748.400
14:49:02
824
748.600
14:47:25
709
749.000
14:43:24
676
749.200
14:41:11
700
749.200
14:40:00
442
749.400
14:39:54
107
749.400
14:39:54
275
748.800
14:33:19
445
748.800
14:33:19
807
750.200
14:31:14
773
749.600
14:27:32
793
749.600
14:25:20
737
750.400
14:22:16
733
751.400
14:15:42
813
752.000
14:10:12
756
752.400
14:04:16
438
752.200
14:00:22
271
752.200
14:00:22
837
753.600
13:57:36
793
753.600
13:55:02
466
751.400
13:49:34
331
751.400
13:49:34
758
751.200
13:43:39
688
751.800
13:39:02
122
751.800
13:39:02
724
751.200
13:34:47
829
751.400
13:34:47
741
751.800
13:33:16
3
751.800
13:33:16
714
751.200
13:26:58
745
751.400
13:17:39
682
751.800
13:13:07
680
752.800
13:10:30
724
751.600
13:04:15
835
749.400
12:56:42
53
750.000
12:51:17
748
750.000
12:51:17
829
751.400
12:46:05
727
751.600
12:46:04
699
747.600
12:32:02
689
748.600
12:27:29
837
748.800
12:20:14
719
750.000
12:16:46
782
750.200
12:10:31
217
752.000
12:01:57
442
752.000
12:01:57
181
752.000
12:01:57
813
752.000
12:01:57
747
750.800
11:48:00
10
750.800
11:48:00
21
750.800
11:48:00
824
749.200
11:33:42
676
748.400
11:24:12
706
748.000
11:19:17
733
748.200
11:08:16
780
746.400
11:01:18
773
743.200
10:53:07
728
744.200
10:49:05
713
744.400
10:44:36
700
745.000
10:37:59
680
743.600
10:33:47
715
743.200
10:27:20
825
743.600
10:17:31
771
744.000
10:17:30
803
742.200
10:04:12
108
743.200
10:00:15
62
743.200
10:00:15
30
743.200
10:00:04
565
743.200
10:00:04
725
744.000
09:53:57
699
743.800
09:46:39
834
741.800
09:43:31
823
742.400
09:43:28
796
741.200
09:35:25
695
740.800
09:28:51
506
741.400
09:28:43
221
741.400
09:28:43
842
742.200
09:27:11
290
743.000
09:23:40
482
743.000
09:23:40
433
745.200
09:14:02
297
745.200
09:14:02
87
745.200
09:14:02
767
745.000
09:14:02
757
747.000
09:06:49
679
750.600
09:02:02
753
751.400
08:52:33
677
752.200
08:48:31
816
752.200
08:44:35
819
753.400
08:36:36
675
754.400
08:32:42
748
754.400
08:30:26
760
752.800
08:25:13
241
753.600
08:23:01
548
753.600
08:23:01
831
752.000
08:19:22
819
752.200
08:19:22
789
751.200
08:16:16
811
751.600
08:16:16
831
751.000
08:13:46
808
751.200
08:13:12
781
750.800
08:12:24
837
754.800
08:09:07
715
758.600
08:04:53
818
761.000
08:01:38
764
762.800
08:01:29