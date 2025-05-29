Tetra Pak Expands Homogenizer Range, Reducing Energy Consumption up to 25%, Alongside Reduced Investment and Maintenance Costs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Up to 25% reduction in energy consumption

New 2-in-1 process means reduced machine footprint and enhanced operational efficiency

Simplified installation and plug-and-play set up

Tetra Pak announces the expansion of its homogenizer range with the Tetra Pak® Homogenizer 15C and the Tetra Pak® Homogenizer 20C, offering streamlined and efficient solutions for manufacturers seeking simplicity and flexibility without compromising on performance.

Traditional homogenization often requires two devices, which are commonly referred to as "first-stage" and "second-stage". However, Tetra Pak's experts have reimagined this by combining both devices into a single entity, the innovative HD21 homogenization device, allowing the required homogenization process and pressure adjustments to be conducted within the same compact machine with a single pressure adjustment. The HD21 homogenization device enables an energy reduction of up to 25% compared to a homogenizer using a conventional homogenization device.1

Fiona Liebehenz, Vice President of Key Components Plant Solutions and Channel Management, Tetra Pak, comments: "Homogenization is critical in many food and beverage production processes. But not all products or factories require complex machinery, so we took on the challenge to simplify the current state-of-the-art solutions to meet a broader range of our customer's needs. By combining the first and second homogenization stages into a single device, we've created a flexible machine with fewer parts, which reduces both the initial investment and long-term maintenance costs. Both aspects that matter for our customers.

"At Tetra Pak, we partner with businesses of all sizes across all geographies, offering valuable and scalable solutions that can grow alongside our customers. The expansion of our homogenizer range is just one example of how we continue to innovate for our customers at any stage, for cost-effective efficiency and seamless integration into their existing food and beverages operations

The 2-in-1 solution, available with the Tetra Pak® Homogenizer 15C and the Tetra Pak® Homogenizer 20C, has only 2 components compared to 6 components in a conventional homogenizer. This not only reduces complexity but lowers the upfront cost and ongoing maintenance requirements for manufacturers. Additionally, Tetra Pak has addressed the challenge of asymmetrical wear of parts such as valves during homogenization. Whereas the uneven wearing of components would previously necessitate their replacement, the new line of homogenizers offer symmetrical wear parts which can simply be turned by the operator, doubling the lifespan of parts and reducing the overall maintenance costs for the device. This is further supported by access to Tetra Pak's spare parts and maintenance programme, which extend the life of all equipment and further lower the total cost of ownership for manufacturers.

These attractive and cost-effective units are simple to integrate and operate in existing lines, thanks to a compact design that houses all essential parts inside the homogenizer and a straightforward clamp connection. The innovative technology allows the desired homogenization to be achieved at a lower pressure compared to conventional homogenizers, thanks to the narrow gap within the device. This reduces energy consumption, allowing for long-term cost savings and more efficient line performance.

These new models join a range of market-leading homogenizers sold by Tetra Pak in markets worldwide. For more information visit: Homogenization | Tetra Pak Global.

