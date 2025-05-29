CSRHub Connects to Prime Directive Analytics

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Corporate Influence Meets ESG: Visualizing the Democracy Signal

By Bahar Gidwani

Prime Directive Analytics was established to help investors reclaim their voice in the democratic process. It is a reaction to direct involvement by corporations in U.S. political activity. We recently added Prime Directive Analytics' "Democracy" signal on 1,410 US Corporations to CSRHub's big data consensus ESG ratings system.

Like CSRHub, Prime Directive Analytics is built around a mission. It seeks to transform political engagement by:

Developing innovative investment products that promote responsible corporate behavior and political transparency.

Advocating for stronger corporate self-governance, including limiting political contributions and mandating full disclosure of political activities.

Empowering investors with the knowledge, tools, and platforms for collective action to influence corporate governance and drive divestment from and engagement with companies undermining democratic values.

Conducting and sharing impactful research on the societal and financial impacts of corporate political activities.

Its data set offers a "PCD" score that includes an evaluation of a company's influence on our Environment-Planet (P), Social-Community (C), and Democracy (D) performance. Prime Directive Analytics collects data from sources such as company sustainability reports, political report cards, politicians' voting records, public statements, news reports, consumer opinions, and various government and private databases. It processes this data into scores that tell investors if a company's political giving aligns with its public values.

Insights from CSRHub's Integration

Our initial review of Prime Directive Analytics' ratings showed a low correlation between their PCD and CSRHub's Overall Rating. This is not surprising given Prime Directive Analytics' innovative approach.

We found stronger connections when we looked at the three subscores within PCD and compared them to CSRHub's twelve subcategories. We got an excellent "t-stat" for Prime Directive Analytics' "C" score when compared with CSRHub's "Community Development & Philanthropy" (t-stat = 3.34) and "Product" (t-stat = 3.1) ratings. The Democracy ("D") score had a t-stat of 5.3 when compared to CSRHub's Leadership Ethics rating.

We love to see new ideas-new ways to examine how entities are responding to the demands from their stakeholders for information and better social performance. Prime Directive Analytics has launched a Citizens Voice Index (CVI) that it is sharing with fund managers and others who want a quantified metric for corporate political influence. We are sure that this and other products from this firm will start to influence both how investors view companies and how companies view themselves.

About Prime Directive Analytics

Prime Directive Analytics empowers investors to address the growing impact of corporate political engagement on democracy. The firm uses deep quantitative methods to evaluate corporate influence in U.S. elections and policy-making. Through metrics such as the Citizens' Voice Index (CVI) and PCD (Planet, Community, Democracy) Scores, Prime Directive Analytics provides clear, data-driven insights into whether a company's political spending supports-or undermines-its stated values. Ultimately, the goal is to bring transparency and accountability to corporate political activities, ensuring that investors can invest in alignment with both financial returns and democratic principles

Bahar Gidwani is CTO and Co-founder of CSRHub. He has built and run large technology-based businesses for many years. Bahar holds a CFA, worked on Wall Street with Kidder, Peabody, and with McKinsey & Co. Bahar has consulted to a number of major companies and currently serves on the board of several software and Web companies. He has an MBA from Harvard Business School and an undergraduate degree in physics and astronomy. He plays bridge, races sailboats, and is based in New York City.

About CSRHub

CSRHub offers the most comprehensive global set of Consensus ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) ratings, information, and tools. CSRHub's business intelligence system measures the ESG business impact that drives corporate and investor sustainability decisions. Founded in 2007, CSRHub covers 58,000+ public and private companies, and provides ESG performance scores on over 38,833 companies from 134 industries in 156 countries. Our Big Data platform uses algorithms to aggregate, normalize and weight ESG metrics from 989 sources to produce a strong consensus signal on corporate sustainability performance. Interested in learning more about CSRHub? Click here.

