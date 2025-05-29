Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - Angelita Graham is taking on the role of President of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA), effective July 1, 2025.

Graham, a Fellow of the CIA (FCIA), brings a wealth of experience to the position, having served the Institute since 2008 in multiple volunteer and leadership roles, including Chair of the Eligibility and Education Council. Recognized with the CIA's Award of Excellence in 2020, she has shown unwavering dedication to advancing actuarial education and promoting the public interest. As President, Graham will focus on maintaining the CIA's leadership in education, embracing emerging technologies in actuarial practice, and amplifying the profession's voice in public policy and risk assessment.

This transition marks a significant moment for the CIA as it celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Results of the 2025 CIA election

Following the recent election, Daniel Pellerin, FCIA, will be President-Elect for the 2025-26 term. Bringing decades of leadership, international collaboration skills and technical excellence, Pellerin will support Graham while preparing to lead the Institute in 2026-27.

Four newly elected Board members will also begin their terms on July 1, 2025:

Christopher Cooney, FCIA - Director

Karen Lockridge, FCIA - Director

Ana Nunes, FCIA - Director

Diana Pisanu, FCIA - Director

The President-Elect will serve one year in this role, followed by one year as President and one as Immediate Past President. Each Director will serve a three-year term.

Learn more about the incoming President-Elect and Directors on the CIA website. Their leadership will support the CIA's continued growth and reinforce its mission to advance the financial security of all Canadians.

Media contact

Subscribe to our mailing list to stay up to date on CIA news and announcements.

The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) is the qualifying and governing body of the actuarial profession in Canada. We develop and uphold rigorous standards, share our risk management expertise, and advance actuarial science to improve lives in Canada and around the world. Our more than 6,800 members apply their knowledge of math, statistics, data analytics, and business in providing services and advice of the highest quality to help Canadian people and organizations face the future with confidence.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253736

SOURCE: Canadian Institute of Actuaries / FR: Institut canadien des actuaires