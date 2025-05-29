DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Placing to Raise GBP2.5 million Launch of WRAP Retail Offer

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Placing to Raise GBP2.5 million Launch of WRAP Retail Offer 29-May-2025 / 16:29 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/ 2014 which is part of English law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. On publication of this announcement via a regulatory information service, this information is considered to be in the public domain. Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Placing to Raise GBP2.5 million Launch of WRAP Retail Offer Gibraltar, 29 May 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS:COIN, OTCQB:CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder is pleased to announce that it has raised GBP GBP2,500,002 gross via a broker led placing of 41,666,700 new ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 6 pence per share (the "Placing"). The net proceeds of the Placing will be deployed to further the development of Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), the Company's wholly-owned vehicle dedicated to Bitcoin-based treasury activities, to fund further investments and general working capital. The Company also intends to launch a retail offer to new and existing shareholders on the same terms as the Placing, through the Winterflood Retail Access Platform (the "WRAP Retail Offer"). A further announcement will be made by the Company shortly regarding the WRAP Retail Offer and its terms and conditions. The Placing is conditional, inter alia, on the admission of the new Ordinary Shares to trading on the Aquis Growth Market ("Admission") and it is expected that Admission will take place on 6 June 2025. The Placing Shares will rank pari passu in all regards with the existing shares of the Company. Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman of Coinsilium, commented: "I am delighted to announce the successful completion of this placing. The strong level of investor support is a clear vote of confidence in Coinsilium's strategy, our team, and our bold vision to build an institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury model through Forza! With over a decade of experience in the digital asset space, we are focused on applying that expertise to Bitcoin - the most secure and established asset in the sector. The proceeds from this placing will support the next phase of our strategy and position us to deliver long-term value and strong returns for our shareholders." Total Voting Rights In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that following the Placing, it will have 324,782,590 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The above figure of 324,782,590 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. Coinsilium Group Limited +350 2000 8223 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0)20 7469 0930 (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0)1483 413 500 Nick Emerson Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) +4420 3179 5300 Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock OAK Securities (Joint Broker) Tel. +44 (0)20 3973 3678 Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI-powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary, Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited, serves as the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2025, the Company launched Forza Gibraltar Limited, its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary focused on accumulating and holding Bitcoin.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

