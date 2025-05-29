Anzeige
7 aus 7: Entdeckung in Labrador entfacht Hoffnung auf Nordamerikas nächste Titan-Vanadium-Sensation
29.05.2025 18:06 Uhr
HeyGears Launches UltraCraft Reflex RS Turbo with Enhanced Screen Technology

The UltraCraft Reflex RS Turbo provides a turbo-charged upgrade to the best-selling Reflex RS, delivering a longer lifespan screen and high precision whilst maintaining a fast printing speed. Exclusive launch offers are now available at HeyGears' online store.

IRVINE, Calif., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HeyGears, a leading innovator in 3D printing solutions, has launched the UltraCraft Reflex RS Turbo, an enhanced version of its popular Reflex RS 3D printer. The launch marks a significant step as the company celebrates its 10th anniversary, reflecting a decade of continuous improvements to meet the practical needs of 3D printing professionals.

Designed for creators and professionals who value detail and reliability, the RS Turbo introduces a main screen enhancement that improves both detail sharpness and surface quality, while maintaining the trusted performance of HeyGears' UltraCraft Reflex series of 3D printers.

The Outstanding Enhancements with UltraCraft Reflex RS Turbo

The RS Turbo introduces several key upgrades:

Enhanced Amber Screen - A 566:1 contrast ratio enables sharper print details and minimizes light leakage for better details and surface results.

C5 Grade Z-axis Module - Provides precision motion control with movement errors controlled within ±2 µm for improved dimensional accuracy.

Dynamic Motion Algorithm 3.0 - Allows for increased print speeds by up to 33%*, optimizing workflow without compromising quality.

*Data sourced from HeyGears Lab, utilizing PAWW10 water-washable resin, compared to conventional motion control 3D printing. The exact speed increase may vary based on model.

The RS Turbo also features an upgraded polarizer layer with excellent UV resistance and thermal stability. This enhances screen longevity, supporting over 1 million* printed layers with consistent UV exposure across the entire build surface.

*Estimates based on PAWW20 water-washable resin - results of other resins may vary.

Anniversary & Launch Deals Now Available

RS Turbo Launch Activity

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, HeyGears is offering limited-time launch promotions for RS Turbo buyers as well as other purchases:

Instant 20% OFF - Automatic discount on all RS Turbo purchases.

Two Flash Sale Rounds - First come, first served with special pricing.

Free PAS10 Resin - One complimentary bottle with each RS Turbo purchase.

Exclusive Bundle Deals - Additional value-packed options available during the promotion.

The UltraCraft Reflex RS Turbo is available now through HeyGears' official store. For detailed specifications, pricing, or to access launch offers, visit store.heygears.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THoQzml5b0s

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696640/RS_Turbo_Launch_Activity.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/heygears-launches-ultracraft-reflex-rs-turbo-with-enhanced-screen-technology-302466993.html

