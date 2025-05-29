Jeff Tennyson Joins The Mortgage Office's Board of Directors

Tennyson Brings 30 Years of Leadership and Deep Roots in the Private Lending Industry to Support TMO's Growth

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Loan management software leader The Mortgage Office (TMO) today announced the addition of industry veteran Jeff Tennyson to its Board of Directors. Tennyson recently retired from serving as President and CEO for Lima One Capital, a premier lender for real estate investors.

Tennyson spent multiple decades as a CEO for several mortgage and financial services companies, helping scale their businesses and leading them through high-growth periods. His extensive experience as a private lending operator adds valuable perspective alongside TMO's leadership team and other Board Members to further the company's success.

"I'm excited to partner with The Mortgage Office and honored to join its Board of Directors. Private lending stands at a pivotal crossroads for meaningful technological transformation, and TMO is uniquely equipped to drive that transformation. With decades of deep domain experience, TMO delivers a purpose-built platform designed to meet the dynamic demands of today's private lending landscape," said Jeff Tennyson. "Lenders today are seeking smarter ways to strengthen borrower relationships, scale operations, and streamline performance. TMO's advanced loan management technology delivers exactly that."

Carlos Nodarse, The Mortgage Office CEO, added, "Jeff is a tremendous addition to our already fantastic Board of Directors. His depth of knowledge and experience in large-scale private lending brings a highly relevant firsthand perspective as we continue to make enhancements to TMO's platform for our enterprise customers. Jeff has already been a great partner to us - we're appreciative of his support and confidence in our business."

The Mortgage Office received strategic growth investment from private equity firm Lometa Capital Partners in 2020. TMO has more than tripled its staff since then, investing heavily in the product, development, and customer success teams, including adding experts from Fortune 100 brands. This has led to many significant enhancements including TMO PRO, the company's dominant web application, and best-in-class onboarding and customer support experiences. Recent TMO PRO enhancements include SOC 2 Type I & II Compliance and SSO for enterprise-level security, automatic insurance tracking and Lightning Docs integrations, and default management capabilities, with much more on the horizon.

"As a former TMO customer who scaled lending operations using its platform, I've seen firsthand the power of its technology. I believe in The Mortgage Office's vision to deliver the industry's most complete and dependable solution for loan origination, loan servicing, and portfolio management," Tennyson said. "I'm excited to support the impressive management team and offer insights that help drive TMO's continued growth and impact across private lending."

Separately, Jeff Tennyson serves as Chairman for the National Private Lenders Association (NPLA) and is a partner at CEO Coaching International.

About The Mortgage Office

We've been the trusted choice empowering high-performance lenders for 40+ years because we understand what's at stake when you're managing millions in loans and vital investor relationships.

