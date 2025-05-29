Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
7 aus 7: Entdeckung in Labrador entfacht Hoffnung auf Nordamerikas nächste Titan-Vanadium-Sensation
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.05.2025 18:36 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VEX Robotics and RECF Partner with Saudi Federation to Enhance STEM Education in Saudi Arabia

Advancing STEM Learning with Innovative Robotics and Global Competition Access

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VEX Robotics, a global leader in educational robotics, and the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation (RECF) have announced an exciting partnership with the Saudi Federation of Robotics and RC Sports. This collaboration aims to significantly advance STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education across Saudi Arabia by integrating cutting-edge robotics technology into classrooms and competitions.

VEX Robotics;REC Foundation

This strategic partnership represents an important step in equipping Saudi students with world-class educational tools and platforms, aligning with the Kingdom's technological innovation and youth empowerment vision. By fostering a culture of STEM excellence, this initiative will open new pathways for students to explore robotics, develop critical skills, and engage in global robotics competitions.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Saudi Federation of Robotics and RC Sports to bring the transformative power of robotics to students across Saudi Arabia," said Tony Norman, CEO and founder of VEX Robotics. "This collaboration is about inspiring the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers by providing them with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving world."

VEX Robotics offers a hands-on robotics education solution called the VEX Continuum, designed to engage students from elementary through university levels. The RECF organizes the world's largest global robotics competition, encouraging students to apply classroom learning, develop hands-on problem-solving skills, and collaborate with peers in dynamic environments.

"We are honored to partner with VEX Robotics and RECF to enhance the robotics landscape in Saudi Arabia," said Abdullah Alsunaydi, CEO of the Saudi Federation of Robotics and RC Sports. "This partnership supports our mission to cultivate a knowledge-driven society, nurture innovation, and create new opportunities for our youth."

The collaboration will focus on expanding access to robotics education by providing teacher training and resources and establishing local, regional, and national competitions. These initiatives inspire students to explore STEM and build confidence in science, technology, and engineering careers.

Looking ahead, VEX Robotics, RECF, and the Saudi Federation aim to establish a sustainable ecosystem for robotics education in Saudi Arabia. Through this partnership, students will gain opportunities to compete on the global stage, representing Saudi Arabia in international competitions.

For more information on this groundbreaking initiative or to access exclusive resources from VEX Robotics and RECF, visit vexrobotics.com or recf.org

About VEX Robotics: VEX Robotics is a leading global educational and competition robotics solution provider. With a mission to inspire through hands-on learning, VEX offers a complete ecosystem of robotics hardware and software designed for engagement from elementary through university levels.

About Robotics Education & Competition Foundation: The RECF seeks to increase student interest in STEM by providing accessible robotics-based programs. It manages the world's largest robotics competition, the VEX Robotics World Championship, inspiring critical skills development through hands-on experiences.

About the Saudi Federation of Robotics and RC Sports: The Federation promotes technological education within Saudi Arabia through programs encouraging youth participation in robotics that align with the nation's vision for an innovative society.

VEX Robotics Media Contact
Madeleine Martin
FINN Partners
madeleine.martin@finnpartners.com
224.436.5267

REC Foundation Media Contact
Jenn Goonan
Rocket Social Impact
jenn@rocketsocialimpact.com
617.947.0971

The Saudi Federation for Robotics & RC Sports

Saudi Arabia at VEX Worlds

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2698435/VEX_REC_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2698436/Saudi_Federation.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2698437/Saudi_Arabia_at_VEX_Worlds.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vex-robotics-and-recf-partner-with-saudi-federation-to-enhance-stem-education-in-saudi-arabia-302468580.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.