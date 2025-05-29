ViaVista Mapping Services: ViaVista's Cemetery Mapping Services Offer Notable Benefits to Cemetery Managers Switching to Digital Plot Management Systems

The company's mapping services are essential at a time when many cemeteries are transitioning away from paper-based plot and records management

FLORIDA CITY, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / ViaVista Mapping, a mapping service provider specializing in cemeteries, is providing key operational benefits to cemetery managers transitioning from paper-based to digital plot management systems. This comes at a time of increased urgency regarding the digitization of cemetery records, with many cemeteries struggling to overcome the challenges of outdated paper plot maps and inefficiencies in record-keeping.

ViaVista helps cemeteries of all sizes turn their outdated paper plan into an interactive cemetery map that's superior at maintaining cemetery records, resolving burial plot disputes, locating unmarked graves, and improving cemetery operations. ViaVista's top services include Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) cemetery mapping technology, and Geographic Information Systems (GIS). They also offer detailed GPS services with a focus on accurately recording cemetery features and grave plot locations.

"We're on a mission to empower cemetery managers with reliable and easy-to-use digital tools for plot management, record access, and public-facing directories," said Scott Field, Founder. The company's cemetery mapping services are proving crucial in the push for the digitization of cemetery records and the ongoing problems associated with paper cemetery maps, serving as a one-stop solution for collecting, organizing, and accessing relevant site data.

Through their flagship service, Plot Mapping Conversions, ViaVista helps cemetery managers quickly and affordably convert their paper maps into digital ones, using GIS integration to link the map with their records. The result is more efficient grave location tracking, as well as improved management of available plots and better-informed plans for future expansion. There are benefits to daily operations, too, including time savings, reduced errors, and improved customer service.

ViaVista clients include cemetery managers, municipalities, and religious organizations. They are often medium-to-large in size and struggle with disorganized paper maps, outdated Excel records, or inefficient mapping tools. With cemetery Ground Penetrating Radar and other targeted technologies, ViaVista has established itself as an industry leader in cemetery mapping, with a user-friendly platform that further relieves the stress of record and plot management. To date, ViaVista has mapped 100s of cemeteries across the U.S.

"We provide our customers with personalized service, scalable solutions, and excellent customer support," said Field. "It's what helps set us apart from other mapping providers, and is apparent in the positive feedback we get from our long-term clients."

Cemetery managers and organizations can utilize a single mapping service or combine multiple services for a more comprehensive solution. For example, GPS and GIS services can be combined to first collect the location data for gravesites and then use that data to build an interactive map and database for use by cemetery staff, historical organizations, and more.

How long it takes for ViaVista to transition its cemetery customers from paper to digital maps depends on the size of the property. ViaVista can generally map small cemeteries in just a few days, while larger properties with many decades of records may require several weeks or months. These timelines are significantly faster than alternative paper-to-digital transition methods, offering a major system upgrade and peak efficiency every step of the way.

Readers who would like to take the first step toward organized, digital cemetery management are invited to visit the ViaVista website or schedule a consultation .

About ViaVista Cemetery Mapping Services

ViaVista Cemetery Mapping Services is a specialty mapping provider that digitizes cemetery maps for better record keeping and an accurate inventory of plots and other property features. For more information, visit www.viavistacemeterymappingservices.com .

SOURCE: ViaVista Mapping Services

