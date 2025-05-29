Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
7 aus 7: Entdeckung in Labrador entfacht Hoffnung auf Nordamerikas nächste Titan-Vanadium-Sensation
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.05.2025 19:02 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

duPont REGISTRY Group Launches Logistics Venture to Offer Luxury Vehicle Transport Services

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / duPont REGISTRY Group (DRG), the trailblazer in the luxury and exotic automotive ecosystem, announces the launch of duPont REGISTRY Logistics, a premium vehicle transport service designed to deliver excellence for luxury car owners at every mile. Offering a full-service, white-glove experience, it will provide collectors, dealerships, and car enthusiasts with a seamless solution for shipping prized vehicles.

Backed by decades of experience in the high-end automotive industry, duPont REGISTRY Logistics elevates transportation with an unwavering commitment to precision, security, and luxury. The new service is a partnership with SYCN Automotive Logistics, a premier provider of nationwide and international vehicle transport solutions since 2010, with a reputation for reliable, technology-driven services, catering to dealers, collectors, auctions, and corporate clients.

With this venture, duPont REGISTRY Group strengthens its ability to provide a turnkey luxury automotive experience: whether customers are shipping a rare collector car, a hypercar, or a fleet of exotic vehicles, the combination of duPont REGISTRY Group's market leadership and the expertise of SYCN ensures an unmatched level of service.

"Since July 2024 we have seen tremendous growth in our omni-channel sales platforms, adding logistics services to benefit our dealer network and private clients just makes sense," said Jeremy Vander Velde, COO of duPont REGISTRY Group. "We are now buying and selling thousands of vehicles monthly, requiring us to move them between dealers and clients to support our own business. This partnership not only reduces our cost structure but adds a higher level of service and security."

At duPont REGISTRY Logistics, every vehicle is treated as more than just a mode of transportation - it's a valuable investment, a personal passion, and a symbol of prestige. From enclosed transport options for added protection to door-to-door and expedited delivery, clients can expect a tailored process.

"Like so many automotive-obsessed young people, I grew up reading each page of duPont REGISTRY, flipping through the pages, dreaming about the cars we now have the privilege of transporting," said Gavin Kesten, CEO of duPont REGISTRY Logistics. "This partnership is more than business - it's the realization of a lifelong passion. By combining their legendary brand with our technology-driven logistics, we're setting a new standard for how luxury vehicles move across the country."

About duPont REGISTRY Group

The heart of the Driven Lifestyle division, the duPont REGISTRY Group is the world's leading luxury ecosystem, encapsulating the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. Built by some of the biggest names in the luxury automotive space, it represents a vibrant community of members worldwide nurtured over four decades. Its portfolio includes duPont Registry, Canossa Events, Cavallino, Supercar Owners Circle, Petrolicious, Retromobile USA, Luxury Car Club, FerrariChat and Sotheby's Motorsport.

About SYCN Auto Logistics

SYCN Automotive Logistics is a full-service auto transport management solution offering technology and transportation services for vehicles domestically and internationally. Our technology empowers our partners with instant quoting, booking, real-time tracking, and data reporting. SYCN delivers a consultative and analytical approach to today's ever-changing auto logistics environment.

Contact Information

Media DRG
media@dupontregistrygroup.com
3055078799

.

SOURCE: duPont REGISTRY Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/dupont-registry-group-launches-logistics-venture-to-offer-luxury-vehicle-transport-servi-1031037

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.