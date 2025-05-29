duPont REGISTRY Group Launches Logistics Venture to Offer Luxury Vehicle Transport Services

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / duPont REGISTRY Group (DRG), the trailblazer in the luxury and exotic automotive ecosystem, announces the launch of duPont REGISTRY Logistics , a premium vehicle transport service designed to deliver excellence for luxury car owners at every mile. Offering a full-service, white-glove experience, it will provide collectors, dealerships, and car enthusiasts with a seamless solution for shipping prized vehicles.

Backed by decades of experience in the high-end automotive industry, duPont REGISTRY Logistics elevates transportation with an unwavering commitment to precision, security, and luxury. The new service is a partnership with SYCN Automotive Logistics, a premier provider of nationwide and international vehicle transport solutions since 2010, with a reputation for reliable, technology-driven services, catering to dealers, collectors, auctions, and corporate clients.

With this venture, duPont REGISTRY Group strengthens its ability to provide a turnkey luxury automotive experience: whether customers are shipping a rare collector car, a hypercar, or a fleet of exotic vehicles, the combination of duPont REGISTRY Group's market leadership and the expertise of SYCN ensures an unmatched level of service.

"Since July 2024 we have seen tremendous growth in our omni-channel sales platforms, adding logistics services to benefit our dealer network and private clients just makes sense," said Jeremy Vander Velde, COO of duPont REGISTRY Group. "We are now buying and selling thousands of vehicles monthly, requiring us to move them between dealers and clients to support our own business. This partnership not only reduces our cost structure but adds a higher level of service and security."

At duPont REGISTRY Logistics, every vehicle is treated as more than just a mode of transportation - it's a valuable investment, a personal passion, and a symbol of prestige. From enclosed transport options for added protection to door-to-door and expedited delivery, clients can expect a tailored process.

"Like so many automotive-obsessed young people, I grew up reading each page of duPont REGISTRY, flipping through the pages, dreaming about the cars we now have the privilege of transporting," said Gavin Kesten, CEO of duPont REGISTRY Logistics. "This partnership is more than business - it's the realization of a lifelong passion. By combining their legendary brand with our technology-driven logistics, we're setting a new standard for how luxury vehicles move across the country."

About duPont REGISTRY Group

The heart of the Driven Lifestyle division, the duPont REGISTRY Group is the world's leading luxury ecosystem, encapsulating the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. Built by some of the biggest names in the luxury automotive space, it represents a vibrant community of members worldwide nurtured over four decades. Its portfolio includes duPont Registry , Canossa Events , Cavallino , Supercar Owners Circle , Petrolicious , Retromobile USA , Luxury Car Club , FerrariChat and Sotheby's Motorsport .

About SYCN Auto Logistics

SYCN Automotive Logistics is a full-service auto transport management solution offering technology and transportation services for vehicles domestically and internationally. Our technology empowers our partners with instant quoting, booking, real-time tracking, and data reporting. SYCN delivers a consultative and analytical approach to today's ever-changing auto logistics environment.

SOURCE: duPont REGISTRY Group

