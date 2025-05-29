DrSkin Plastic Surgery, Regenerative & Medical Spa: DrSkin Med Spa Wins Best Med Spa 2025 in Gilbert - Earns Triple Recognition Across Categories

The Only Practice in Gilbert, Arizona, Honored in All Three Categories - Med Spa, Skin Care and Plastic Surgery - DrSkin Celebrates Statewide Support in Just Over Two Years of Innovation in Aesthetic Medicine

GILBERT, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / DrSkin Plastic Surgery, Regenerative & Medical Spa, Arizona's destination for plastic surgery and integrative aesthetic medicine, is proud to announce it has been voted Best Med Spa 2025 in the annual Best of Gilbert competition hosted by the Gilbert Sun News. In addition to earning the Top Spot in the Med Spa category, DrSkin Med Spa was also Reader Recommended in Best Skin Care and Best Plastic Surgery - making it the only practice recognized across all three categories.

DrSkin's Expert Medical Team

Team Members (L-R): Misti Barnes | Certified Trichologist; Dr. Naomi Placella | Head of Naturopathic Medicine; Dr. Rohit Jaiswal | Head of Plastic Surgery; Joy Chapman | CE, CLT, LSO; Terence Kazlow | Operations Director, CLT

Now, entering its third year, DrSkin Plastic Surgery, Regenerative & Medical Spa has quickly become a leader in the region by combining the best of Eastern and Western medicine. With a team led by award-winning Top 100 Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Rohit Jaiswal, MD, and Top Naturopathic Medical Doctor Naomi Placella, NMD, the practice delivers a unique, whole-body approach to beauty and wellness - offering over 200 services designed to help patients feel confident from the inside out.

"This is a big moment for us," said Dr. Rohit Jaiswal, Head of Plastic Surgery at DrSkin Med Spa. "To be the only practice that won and placed in all three categories - and to do so just two-and-a-half years into our journey - is a true testament to the passion, innovation, and care our team brings to every single patient."

Meet Dr. Rohit Jaiswal, MD - Top 100 Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon

A Statewide Thank You

DrSkin Med Spa's leadership emphasized that this achievement wouldn't have been possible without the support of its loyal patient community - not just in Gilbert, but across Arizona.

"We're deeply honored to be named Best Med Spa 2025, and to be recognized among Gilbert's top Skin Care and Plastic Surgery providers," said Dr. Jaiswal. "To our incredible community - both here in Gilbert and across Arizona - thank you. Your trust, support, and votes mean the world to us. We truly wouldn't be here without you."

Innovation That Delivers Results

DrSkin's award-winning care is fueled by a commitment to advanced, results-driven treatments. Patients benefit from breakthrough technologies that offer true permanence like:

Avéli® - Long-term cellulite removal

AviClear® - FDA-approved for permanent reduction in mild to severe acne

miraDry® - Permanent sweat and odor reduction

Renuva® - Revolutionary filler alternative

Resiliélle - Regenerative therapy using age zero mesenchymal stem cell exosomes

These are just a few of the solutions available at DrSkin Plastic Surgery, Regenerative & Medical Spa, where patients can access the most advanced aesthetic medicine in a welcoming, medically supervised setting.

About DrSkin Med Spa

Located in the heart of Gilbert, DrSkin Med Spa offers a comprehensive range of aesthetic, regenerative, and surgical services for patients seeking natural, lasting results. The practice is known for its personalized care, innovative treatments, and commitment to whole-body wellness.

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0lKKxb3gIRA

SOURCE: DrSkin Plastic Surgery, Regenerative & Medical Spa

Related Images

DrSkin Logo & Tagline



DrSkin - BEST OF GILBERT FULL PAGE 10X10.pdf

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/drskin-med-spa-wins-best-med-spa-2025-in-gilbert-earns-triple-recogni-1032482