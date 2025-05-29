Buc-ee's To Debut New Travel Center in Harrison County, MS

HARRISON COUNTY, MS / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food, and friendliest beaver, will unveil its newest travel center in Harrison County, MS on Monday, June 9, 2025. Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m. CDT, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

Located at 8245 Firetower Road, Pass Christian, MS, Buc-ee's Harrison County will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions and 24 EV charging stations. Buc-ee's favorites include Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.

Local leaders attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony will include Harrison County Board of Supervisors: Rebecca Powers, Marlin Ladner, Beverly Martin, Connie Rockco, and Kent Jones.

After the opening of Buc-ee's Harrison County, Buc-ee's will operate 52 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, and Colorado.

"Harrison County is a vibrant community with five thriving cities and stunning beaches. It is perfectly situated along I-10 between our Texas and Alabama stores, and we can't wait to be the best place to stop on the Mississippi Coast," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's.

Buc-ee's Harrison County will bring 200+ jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation. Buc-ee's remains committed to providing a friendly, safe, and fun stop for travelers everywhere.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 36 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store, as well as 15 locations in other states. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

SOURCE: Buc-ee's

