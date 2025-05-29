DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 29-May-2025 / 17:32 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 29 May 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 29 May 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 90,442 Highest price paid per share: 109.20p Lowest price paid per share: 107.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 108.0513p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 312,105,420 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (312,105,420) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 108.0513p 90,442

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 4866 107.40 11:29:05 00338392180TRLO1 XLON 1391 107.40 11:29:05 00338392181TRLO1 XLON 400 107.00 11:29:06 00338392182TRLO1 XLON 1455 107.20 11:29:15 00338392197TRLO1 XLON 200 107.40 11:29:39 00338392216TRLO1 XLON 325 107.40 11:29:39 00338392217TRLO1 XLON 132 107.20 11:30:10 00338392288TRLO1 XLON 472 107.20 11:30:10 00338392289TRLO1 XLON 19 107.20 11:30:35 00338392327TRLO1 XLON 632 107.60 11:32:59 00338392529TRLO1 XLON 278 108.00 11:34:17 00338392636TRLO1 XLON 1191 108.00 11:34:17 00338392637TRLO1 XLON 469 108.00 11:34:17 00338392638TRLO1 XLON 24 108.00 11:34:17 00338392639TRLO1 XLON 57 108.00 11:34:17 00338392640TRLO1 XLON 702 108.00 11:37:21 00338392840TRLO1 XLON 725 107.60 11:50:08 00338393713TRLO1 XLON 724 107.60 11:50:08 00338393714TRLO1 XLON 1508 107.60 12:30:07 00338396594TRLO1 XLON 11 108.20 12:54:42 00338398198TRLO1 XLON 728 108.60 13:29:57 00338400953TRLO1 XLON 1154 108.60 14:08:55 00338404361TRLO1 XLON 324 108.60 14:08:55 00338404362TRLO1 XLON 287 108.60 14:08:55 00338404363TRLO1 XLON 337 108.60 14:08:55 00338404364TRLO1 XLON 1 108.40 14:08:55 00338404365TRLO1 XLON 718 108.40 14:08:55 00338404366TRLO1 XLON 391 108.20 14:14:37 00338405014TRLO1 XLON 566 108.80 14:31:34 00338406732TRLO1 XLON 14 108.80 14:31:37 00338406740TRLO1 XLON 41 108.80 14:31:37 00338406741TRLO1 XLON 106 108.80 14:33:03 00338407029TRLO1 XLON 500 109.20 14:45:02 00338408617TRLO1 XLON 227 109.20 14:45:02 00338408618TRLO1 XLON 400 109.00 14:45:22 00338408671TRLO1 XLON 355 109.00 14:45:22 00338408672TRLO1 XLON 287 109.00 14:48:30 00338409063TRLO1 XLON 287 108.80 14:48:30 00338409065TRLO1 XLON 435 108.80 14:48:30 00338409066TRLO1 XLON 756 108.60 14:48:30 00338409067TRLO1 XLON 755 108.40 14:48:30 00338409068TRLO1 XLON 3777 108.40 14:48:30 00338409069TRLO1 XLON 756 108.00 14:48:30 00338409070TRLO1 XLON 39375 108.00 14:48:30 00338409071TRLO1 XLON 1447 107.40 14:48:56 00338409101TRLO1 XLON 723 107.40 14:48:56 00338409102TRLO1 XLON 754 107.40 14:49:17 00338409137TRLO1 XLON 2121 107.80 14:52:28 00338409512TRLO1 XLON 726 107.60 14:52:28 00338409513TRLO1 XLON 4722 107.80 15:03:30 00338410806TRLO1 XLON 576 107.80 15:03:30 00338410807TRLO1 XLON 2182 108.40 15:07:17 00338411241TRLO1 XLON 713 108.20 15:09:34 00338411495TRLO1 XLON 1513 108.80 15:17:54 00338412627TRLO1 XLON 741 108.40 15:32:53 00338414859TRLO1 XLON 713 108.40 15:40:25 00338415995TRLO1 XLON 780 108.80 15:58:56 00338417826TRLO1 XLON 429 108.80 16:00:07 00338417910TRLO1 XLON 220 109.20 16:03:16 00338418279TRLO1 XLON 4 109.20 16:03:16 00338418280TRLO1 XLON 1090 109.20 16:03:17 00338418281TRLO1 XLON 1413 109.20 16:03:44 00338418304TRLO1 XLON 722 109.00 16:03:52 00338418307TRLO1 XLON 695 108.80 16:13:10 00338419137TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

