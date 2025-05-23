Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 24.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste DEFI-Moment? Diese KI-Aktie könnte kurz vor dem Durchbruch stehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
23.05.25 | 15:29
1,240 Euro
-1,59 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2401,51013:02
Dow Jones News
23.05.2025 19:03 Uhr
289 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
23-May-2025 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
23 May 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
Date of purchase:               23 May 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      77,087 
Highest price paid per share:         110.20p 
Lowest price paid per share:          105.80p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 108.2802p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 312,361,444 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (312,361,444) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      108.2802p                    77,087

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
671              110.20          08:06:21         00337670124TRLO1     XLON 
716              110.20          08:09:20         00337671586TRLO1     XLON 
700              110.20          08:09:29         00337671670TRLO1     XLON 
684              110.20          08:09:37         00337671751TRLO1     XLON 
720              109.80          08:15:04         00337674623TRLO1     XLON 
425              109.80          08:27:24         00337680356TRLO1     XLON 
249              109.80          08:27:24         00337680357TRLO1     XLON 
386              109.80          08:36:18         00337684322TRLO1     XLON 
244              109.80          08:36:18         00337684323TRLO1     XLON 
1077              110.00          08:36:45         00337684521TRLO1     XLON 
674              109.80          08:36:45         00337684522TRLO1     XLON 
57               109.80          08:42:55         00337687248TRLO1     XLON 
675              110.00          08:43:15         00337687365TRLO1     XLON 
674              110.00          08:47:18         00337689105TRLO1     XLON 
676              110.00          08:50:24         00337690474TRLO1     XLON 
679              110.00          08:51:22         00337690890TRLO1     XLON 
675              110.00          08:55:42         00337692609TRLO1     XLON 
675              110.00          08:59:15         00337694141TRLO1     XLON 
674              110.00          09:03:37         00337695998TRLO1     XLON 
193              110.00          09:07:53         00337697533TRLO1     XLON 
329              110.00          09:07:53         00337697534TRLO1     XLON 
152              110.00          09:07:53         00337697535TRLO1     XLON 
685              110.00          09:08:48         00337697818TRLO1     XLON 
675              110.00          09:10:39         00337698554TRLO1     XLON 
674              110.00          09:12:29         00337699312TRLO1     XLON 
675              110.00          09:14:42         00337700188TRLO1     XLON 
675              110.00          09:17:30         00337701410TRLO1     XLON 
674              109.80          09:22:11         00337703147TRLO1     XLON 
674              109.80          09:22:11         00337703148TRLO1     XLON 
690              109.60          09:26:35         00337704852TRLO1     XLON 
690              109.60          09:26:35         00337704853TRLO1     XLON 
1358              109.60          09:27:06         00337705119TRLO1     XLON 
686              109.40          09:39:36         00337710536TRLO1     XLON 
686              109.20          09:39:36         00337710537TRLO1     XLON 
725              109.20          10:06:16         00337721128TRLO1     XLON 
632              109.40          10:15:20         00337725235TRLO1     XLON 
63               109.40          10:15:20         00337725236TRLO1     XLON 
343              109.00          10:21:30         00337729089TRLO1     XLON 
352              109.00          10:21:30         00337729090TRLO1     XLON 
690              108.80          10:24:41         00337731340TRLO1     XLON 
395              109.20          11:20:18         00337747948TRLO1     XLON 
679              109.20          11:30:41         00337748169TRLO1     XLON 
738              109.00          11:44:38         00337748498TRLO1     XLON 
737              109.00          11:44:38         00337748499TRLO1     XLON 
58               108.80          12:16:18         00337749043TRLO1     XLON 
58               108.60          12:29:40         00337749439TRLO1     XLON 
667              108.60          12:29:40         00337749440TRLO1     XLON 
724              108.60          12:29:40         00337749441TRLO1     XLON 
658              108.40          12:43:52         00337749771TRLO1     XLON 
725              108.40          12:43:52         00337749772TRLO1     XLON 
691              108.40          12:43:52         00337749773TRLO1     XLON 
84               108.40          12:43:52         00337749774TRLO1     XLON 
500              108.40          12:43:52         00337749775TRLO1     XLON 
107              108.40          12:43:52         00337749776TRLO1     XLON 
500              108.20          12:44:02         00337749867TRLO1     XLON 
2307              108.20          12:44:02         00337749868TRLO1     XLON 
2925              108.20          12:44:36         00337750212TRLO1     XLON 
2932              108.00          12:44:40         00337750240TRLO1     XLON 
648              108.20          12:44:40         00337750241TRLO1     XLON 
119              108.20          12:44:40         00337750242TRLO1     XLON 
267              108.00          12:46:25         00337750560TRLO1     XLON 
1199              108.00          12:46:25         00337750561TRLO1     XLON 
1447              107.80          12:50:57         00337751182TRLO1     XLON 
2178              107.00          12:53:15         00337751501TRLO1     XLON 
1383              106.80          12:56:36         00337751674TRLO1     XLON 
533              106.40          12:57:59         00337751775TRLO1     XLON 
192              106.40          12:57:59         00337751776TRLO1     XLON 
721              106.20          12:59:35         00337752039TRLO1     XLON 
712              106.40          13:06:06         00337752856TRLO1     XLON 
692              106.00          13:13:18         00337753436TRLO1     XLON 
683              105.80          13:13:31         00337753471TRLO1     XLON 
1382              105.80          13:16:58         00337753681TRLO1     XLON 
698              105.80          13:17:02         00337753686TRLO1     XLON 
150              106.40          13:50:46         00337755233TRLO1     XLON 
463              106.40          13:53:12         00337755294TRLO1     XLON 
400              107.00          14:27:45         00337756297TRLO1     XLON 
292              107.00          14:27:45         00337756298TRLO1     XLON 
297              107.00          14:27:45         00337756299TRLO1     XLON 
200              107.00          14:27:48         00337756300TRLO1     XLON 
289              107.00          14:27:48         00337756301TRLO1     XLON 
258              107.00          14:27:48         00337756302TRLO1     XLON 
2528              107.20          14:30:05         00337756357TRLO1     XLON 
829              107.20          14:30:05         00337756358TRLO1     XLON 
672              107.80          14:39:36         00337757228TRLO1     XLON 
1422              107.60          14:51:06         00337757614TRLO1     XLON 
711              107.60          14:51:06         00337757615TRLO1     XLON 
711              107.60          14:51:06         00337757616TRLO1     XLON 
711              107.60          14:51:06         00337757617TRLO1     XLON 
84               107.40          14:59:31         00337758175TRLO1     XLON 
277              107.40          14:59:31         00337758176TRLO1     XLON 
466              107.40          15:04:40         00337758498TRLO1     XLON 
425              107.40          15:07:19         00337758656TRLO1     XLON 
722              107.80          15:11:33         00337758798TRLO1     XLON 
386              107.80          15:11:33         00337758799TRLO1     XLON 
1289              107.80          15:11:33         00337758800TRLO1     XLON 
463              107.60          15:18:01         00337759046TRLO1     XLON 
913              107.60          15:18:01         00337759047TRLO1     XLON 
146              107.60          15:18:46         00337759107TRLO1     XLON 
319              107.60          15:18:46         00337759108TRLO1     XLON 
275              107.60          15:18:46         00337759109TRLO1     XLON 
54               107.60          15:18:56         00337759114TRLO1     XLON 
572              107.80          15:24:35         00337759339TRLO1     XLON 
127              108.00          15:25:25         00337759447TRLO1     XLON 
268              108.00          15:25:25         00337759448TRLO1     XLON 
284              108.00          15:25:25         00337759449TRLO1     XLON 
324              108.00          15:25:25         00337759450TRLO1     XLON 
307              108.00          15:25:25         00337759451TRLO1     XLON 
269              108.00          15:25:25         00337759452TRLO1     XLON 
295              108.00          15:25:25         00337759453TRLO1     XLON 
277              108.00          15:25:56         00337759463TRLO1     XLON 
311              108.00          15:27:01         00337759491TRLO1     XLON 
308              108.00          15:27:11         00337759497TRLO1     XLON 
678              107.80          15:28:10         00337759531TRLO1     XLON 
672              107.40          16:00:28         00337760352TRLO1     XLON 
502              107.40          16:12:01         00337760834TRLO1     XLON 
463              107.40          16:14:41         00337760918TRLO1     XLON 
70               107.60          16:19:49         00337761139TRLO1     XLON 
1563              107.60          16:19:49         00337761140TRLO1     XLON 
2054              107.60          16:19:49         00337761141TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  390432 
EQS News ID:  2144914 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2144914&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2025 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.