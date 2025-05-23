DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 23-May-2025 / 17:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 23 May 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 23 May 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 77,087 Highest price paid per share: 110.20p Lowest price paid per share: 105.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 108.2802p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 312,361,444 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (312,361,444) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 108.2802p 77,087

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 671 110.20 08:06:21 00337670124TRLO1 XLON 716 110.20 08:09:20 00337671586TRLO1 XLON 700 110.20 08:09:29 00337671670TRLO1 XLON 684 110.20 08:09:37 00337671751TRLO1 XLON 720 109.80 08:15:04 00337674623TRLO1 XLON 425 109.80 08:27:24 00337680356TRLO1 XLON 249 109.80 08:27:24 00337680357TRLO1 XLON 386 109.80 08:36:18 00337684322TRLO1 XLON 244 109.80 08:36:18 00337684323TRLO1 XLON 1077 110.00 08:36:45 00337684521TRLO1 XLON 674 109.80 08:36:45 00337684522TRLO1 XLON 57 109.80 08:42:55 00337687248TRLO1 XLON 675 110.00 08:43:15 00337687365TRLO1 XLON 674 110.00 08:47:18 00337689105TRLO1 XLON 676 110.00 08:50:24 00337690474TRLO1 XLON 679 110.00 08:51:22 00337690890TRLO1 XLON 675 110.00 08:55:42 00337692609TRLO1 XLON 675 110.00 08:59:15 00337694141TRLO1 XLON 674 110.00 09:03:37 00337695998TRLO1 XLON 193 110.00 09:07:53 00337697533TRLO1 XLON 329 110.00 09:07:53 00337697534TRLO1 XLON 152 110.00 09:07:53 00337697535TRLO1 XLON 685 110.00 09:08:48 00337697818TRLO1 XLON 675 110.00 09:10:39 00337698554TRLO1 XLON 674 110.00 09:12:29 00337699312TRLO1 XLON 675 110.00 09:14:42 00337700188TRLO1 XLON 675 110.00 09:17:30 00337701410TRLO1 XLON 674 109.80 09:22:11 00337703147TRLO1 XLON 674 109.80 09:22:11 00337703148TRLO1 XLON 690 109.60 09:26:35 00337704852TRLO1 XLON 690 109.60 09:26:35 00337704853TRLO1 XLON 1358 109.60 09:27:06 00337705119TRLO1 XLON 686 109.40 09:39:36 00337710536TRLO1 XLON 686 109.20 09:39:36 00337710537TRLO1 XLON 725 109.20 10:06:16 00337721128TRLO1 XLON 632 109.40 10:15:20 00337725235TRLO1 XLON 63 109.40 10:15:20 00337725236TRLO1 XLON 343 109.00 10:21:30 00337729089TRLO1 XLON 352 109.00 10:21:30 00337729090TRLO1 XLON 690 108.80 10:24:41 00337731340TRLO1 XLON 395 109.20 11:20:18 00337747948TRLO1 XLON 679 109.20 11:30:41 00337748169TRLO1 XLON 738 109.00 11:44:38 00337748498TRLO1 XLON 737 109.00 11:44:38 00337748499TRLO1 XLON 58 108.80 12:16:18 00337749043TRLO1 XLON 58 108.60 12:29:40 00337749439TRLO1 XLON 667 108.60 12:29:40 00337749440TRLO1 XLON 724 108.60 12:29:40 00337749441TRLO1 XLON 658 108.40 12:43:52 00337749771TRLO1 XLON 725 108.40 12:43:52 00337749772TRLO1 XLON 691 108.40 12:43:52 00337749773TRLO1 XLON 84 108.40 12:43:52 00337749774TRLO1 XLON 500 108.40 12:43:52 00337749775TRLO1 XLON 107 108.40 12:43:52 00337749776TRLO1 XLON 500 108.20 12:44:02 00337749867TRLO1 XLON 2307 108.20 12:44:02 00337749868TRLO1 XLON 2925 108.20 12:44:36 00337750212TRLO1 XLON 2932 108.00 12:44:40 00337750240TRLO1 XLON 648 108.20 12:44:40 00337750241TRLO1 XLON 119 108.20 12:44:40 00337750242TRLO1 XLON 267 108.00 12:46:25 00337750560TRLO1 XLON 1199 108.00 12:46:25 00337750561TRLO1 XLON 1447 107.80 12:50:57 00337751182TRLO1 XLON 2178 107.00 12:53:15 00337751501TRLO1 XLON 1383 106.80 12:56:36 00337751674TRLO1 XLON 533 106.40 12:57:59 00337751775TRLO1 XLON 192 106.40 12:57:59 00337751776TRLO1 XLON 721 106.20 12:59:35 00337752039TRLO1 XLON 712 106.40 13:06:06 00337752856TRLO1 XLON 692 106.00 13:13:18 00337753436TRLO1 XLON 683 105.80 13:13:31 00337753471TRLO1 XLON 1382 105.80 13:16:58 00337753681TRLO1 XLON 698 105.80 13:17:02 00337753686TRLO1 XLON 150 106.40 13:50:46 00337755233TRLO1 XLON 463 106.40 13:53:12 00337755294TRLO1 XLON 400 107.00 14:27:45 00337756297TRLO1 XLON 292 107.00 14:27:45 00337756298TRLO1 XLON 297 107.00 14:27:45 00337756299TRLO1 XLON 200 107.00 14:27:48 00337756300TRLO1 XLON 289 107.00 14:27:48 00337756301TRLO1 XLON 258 107.00 14:27:48 00337756302TRLO1 XLON 2528 107.20 14:30:05 00337756357TRLO1 XLON 829 107.20 14:30:05 00337756358TRLO1 XLON 672 107.80 14:39:36 00337757228TRLO1 XLON 1422 107.60 14:51:06 00337757614TRLO1 XLON 711 107.60 14:51:06 00337757615TRLO1 XLON 711 107.60 14:51:06 00337757616TRLO1 XLON 711 107.60 14:51:06 00337757617TRLO1 XLON 84 107.40 14:59:31 00337758175TRLO1 XLON 277 107.40 14:59:31 00337758176TRLO1 XLON 466 107.40 15:04:40 00337758498TRLO1 XLON 425 107.40 15:07:19 00337758656TRLO1 XLON 722 107.80 15:11:33 00337758798TRLO1 XLON 386 107.80 15:11:33 00337758799TRLO1 XLON 1289 107.80 15:11:33 00337758800TRLO1 XLON 463 107.60 15:18:01 00337759046TRLO1 XLON 913 107.60 15:18:01 00337759047TRLO1 XLON 146 107.60 15:18:46 00337759107TRLO1 XLON 319 107.60 15:18:46 00337759108TRLO1 XLON 275 107.60 15:18:46 00337759109TRLO1 XLON 54 107.60 15:18:56 00337759114TRLO1 XLON 572 107.80 15:24:35 00337759339TRLO1 XLON 127 108.00 15:25:25 00337759447TRLO1 XLON 268 108.00 15:25:25 00337759448TRLO1 XLON 284 108.00 15:25:25 00337759449TRLO1 XLON 324 108.00 15:25:25 00337759450TRLO1 XLON 307 108.00 15:25:25 00337759451TRLO1 XLON 269 108.00 15:25:25 00337759452TRLO1 XLON 295 108.00 15:25:25 00337759453TRLO1 XLON 277 108.00 15:25:56 00337759463TRLO1 XLON 311 108.00 15:27:01 00337759491TRLO1 XLON 308 108.00 15:27:11 00337759497TRLO1 XLON 678 107.80 15:28:10 00337759531TRLO1 XLON 672 107.40 16:00:28 00337760352TRLO1 XLON 502 107.40 16:12:01 00337760834TRLO1 XLON 463 107.40 16:14:41 00337760918TRLO1 XLON 70 107.60 16:19:49 00337761139TRLO1 XLON 1563 107.60 16:19:49 00337761140TRLO1 XLON 2054 107.60 16:19:49 00337761141TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

