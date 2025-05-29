Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.05.2025
7 aus 7: Entdeckung in Labrador entfacht Hoffnung auf Nordamerikas nächste Titan-Vanadium-Sensation
29.05.2025 20:14 Uhr
Luvu Brands, Inc.: Liberator Becomes Exclusive Branding Partner of OSUGA Toys - A Global Sensation in Women's Sexual Wellness

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:LUVU), a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands, announced today that its largest brand, Liberator, is now the exclusive brand partner of OSUGA, the award-winning, design-forward brand that's transforming the women's sexual wellness category through innovation, elegance, and purpose.

Created by a team of passionate women, OSUGA fills a crucial gap in the marketplace - delivering body-safe, beautifully crafted products designed by and for women. The result is a brand that resonates emotionally, performs exceptionally, and elevates the entire category.

"OSUGA represents everything the modern consumer is looking for - quality, intention, and emotional connection," said Louis Friedman, CEO of Liberator. "We're proud to exclusively bring this visionary brand to our wholesale partners across North America."

"We believe OSUGA isn't just a product line - it's a cultural shift," added Genevieve Lariviere, Sales Director at Liberator. "It empowers women through design, and we're excited to help our partners lead that conversation at retail."

As OSUGA's exclusive brand partner, Liberator is your only source for wholesale access in North America.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. is an Atlanta, Georgia based designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands, including:

  • JAXX - a diverse range of convertible daybeds, headboard panels, outdoor soft seating and bean bags made from repurposed polyurethane foam trim.

  • AVANA - products for yoga exercise, sleep comfort and inclined bed therapy.

  • LIBERATOR - transformable chaises and specially designed pillows and props for enhancing sexual performance.

  • FOAMLABS - private label Jaxx products and contract manufacturing for hospitality, school, furniture mass market and beyond.

The Company's brand sites include www.liberator.com, www.jaxxbeanbags.com, www.avanacomfort.com, plus other global e-commerce sites.

For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit www.luvubrands.com.

Company Contact:

Luvu Brands, Inc.
Gen Lariviere
Sales Director
770-246-6443
Gen.lariviere@oneupinnovations.com

SOURCE: Luvu Brands, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/liberator-becomes-exclusive-branding-partner-of-osuga-toys-a-global-se-1033371

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
