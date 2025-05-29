CIO Association of Canada Revives Prestigious "CIO of the Year Awards" in Partnership with Tech Newsday National Recognition Returns October 2025 with New Categories, Expanded Reach, and Renewed Purpose

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / The CIO Association of Canada (CIOCAN) is thrilled to announce the return of the iconic Canadian CIO of the Year Awards, set for October 2025, in strategic partnership with Jim Love and Tech Newsday. This national celebration will honour Canada's most exceptional technology leaders-visionaries reshaping industries, driving digital transformation, and delivering measurable value to their organizations and communities that they serve.

Launched initially by Fawn Annan when she was President of IT World Canada (ITWC), the Canadian CIO of the Year Awards have recognized Canada's top echelon of technology leadership for over a decade. In later years the Awards grew in partnership with CIOCAN, including CIOCAN members serving as the exclusive judges of the awards each year.

"The Awards were a project that Fawn and I both developed and nurtured. Even when times were tough, we found a way to keep them going. Now that IT World is no longer publishing, we're in the process of continuing its mission under a new name - Tech Newsday. And thanks to our partnership with CIOCAN we have a path to continue the tradition of celebrating the accomplishments of Canada's technology leadership in these awards." Jim Love, publisher of Tech Newsday.

With this relaunch, CIOCAN is ensuring the legacy not only continues but evolves.

"Technology leaders are at the heart of every successful transformation story - whether it's modernizing public services, scaling entrepreneurial ventures, or defending against evolving cyber threats," said Shaun Guthrie, President & Chair of CIOCAN. "These awards celebrate the bold, strategic work of CIOs and CISOs across Canada who don't just keep the lights on - they illuminate the future."

Award Categories for 2025:

CIO of the Year - Private Sector

CIO of the Year - Public Sector

CIO of the Year - Not-for-Profit

CISO of the Year

Fawn Annan Memorial Award (for leadership and advocacy in technology)

All winners will receive a complimentary one-year CIOCAN membership and be inducted into the newly created CIOCAN Hall of Fame, a lasting tribute to Canada's most influential technology trailblazers.

The event will be supported by national media partners Tech Newsday and Digital Journal, offering widespread recognition and thought leadership visibility.

Sponsorship Opportunities Available

Organizations looking to support this landmark event and connect with Canada's top IT leadership talent can contact Ken Rowley at ken.rowley@ciocan.ca for sponsorship inquiries and partnership packages.

About the CIO Association of Canada (CIOCAN)

The CIO Association of Canada is the only national professional association that unites IT executives across the country, empowering them to excel as strategic business leaders. Our members are not just technologists - they are catalysts for change, community builders, and champions of innovation. Through shared learning, peer-to-peer networking, and a commitment to professional excellence, CIOCAN helps Canada's top tech leaders thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world. Learn more at ciocan.ca.

About Tech Newsday

Tech Newsday is a new publication to revive the mission that Fawn Annan and Jim Love shared when they headed IT World Canada. It exists to tell the stories of technology in business and society through a Canadian lens. Publications include Tech Newsday, civicspace.ca and two popular podcasts Hashtag Trending and Cybersecurity Today. Learn more at technewsday.ca

Media Contact:

Jessica Bellehumeur

Membership Development Coordinator,

The CIO Association of Canada

Jessica.Bellehumeur@ciocan.ca

