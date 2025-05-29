leagend BMS100: Intelligent 4G Battery Monitor That Sets a New Benchmark for Remote Vehicle Diagnostics

Leading the market with 4G connectivity, real-time cloud access, and ultra-low power consumption

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / BMS100: 4G-Based Smart Battery Monitor for Remote Insights and Control

leagend BMS100 is a next-generation 4G Battery Monitor built to empower fleet managers, RV owners, and automotive professionals with seamless remote access to critical battery data. As a flagship product in leagend's Battery Monitor series, leagend BMS100 connects via 4G cellular networks and synchronizes data to the cloud, offering real-time insights anytime, anywhere through a secure web portal or mobile app.

Designed for all 12V/24V batteries, leagend BMS100 monitors voltage, current, temperature, state of charge (SoC), and state of health (SoH) in real time. Its intelligent alerts notify users of abnormal voltage drops or charging issues. Engineered for long-term deployment, leagend BMS100 consumes minimal power even when continuously connected, making it ideal for long-haul vehicles, fleets, boats, and off-grid systems.

Key Highlights of leagend BMS100:

4G cellular transmission with global SIM compatibility

Cloud dashboard + app monitoring for real-time battery data

Compatible with all 12V/24V batteries

Multi-parameter diagnostics: Voltage, SoC, SoH, Current, Temperature

Ultra-low power consumption - designed for always-on remote operation

Ideal for fleets, RVs, boats, and solar/off-grid battery systems

Learn more about leagend BMS100: https://leagend.com/products/bms100

leagend Battery Monitors: The Lowest Power Consumption Lineup in the Industry

leagend BMS100 is part of leagend's industry-leading Battery Monitor lineup - recognized for delivering high-precision diagnostics while maintaining the lowest power consumption in its category. Whether you're managing one vehicle or an entire fleet, leagend's Battery Monitors offer intelligent, reliable, and energy-efficient solutions tailored to different operational needs.

Each subcategory under the Battery Monitor product line is designed for specific applications:

4G / Wi-Fi / Cloud Battery Monitors: Models such as leagend BMS100 which is the first 4G battery monitor in the industry support remote data uploads, real-time cloud monitoring, and global SIM compatibility-ideal for data visualization and remote diagnostics.

6V / 12V / 24V Battery Monitors: leagend BM7 supports a wide voltage range of lead-acid batteries, making it suitable for motorcycles, cars, trucks, and solar storage systems.

Battery Monitors for Multiple Batteries :leagend BMS100, leagend BM7, and leagend BM6 are compatible with both lead-acid and lithium batteries, enabling comprehensive status comparison and multi-battery management.

Battery Monitors with Mobile App : Models such as leagend BMS100, leagend CM100, leagend BM7, leagend BM6, leagend BM2, leagend BT2000, and leagend BT2000 PRO offer smartphone app support for real-time data access and historical records.

Battery Monitors with Display : leagend BM5-D and leagend BT2000 PRO feature built-in screens for direct readouts, ideal for on-site inspections.

RV Battery Monitors: leagend CM100 is specifically designed for recreational vehicles, ensuring stable power monitoring in mobile, off-grid environments.

Explore the full product range here: https://leagend.com/collections/battery-monitor

Behind the Innovation: A Leader in Battery Monitoring Technology

The launch of leagend BMS100 reflects more than just a single product upgrade-it's the result of two decades of focused innovation in vehicle diagnostics and battery analytics. As one of the top global suppliers of battery testing and monitoring tools, leagend has built its reputation not just through scale, but through deep technological competence.

With a legacy rooted in algorithm development and embedded systems, leagend continues to push boundaries in the smart battery monitoring space. leagend BMS100 isn't an outlier-it represents the direction the industry is heading, and leagend is helping define that path.

Over 20 years of research and real-world deployment have enabled the company to fine-tune battery health diagnostics, power management optimization, and remote monitoring capabilities. This engineering depth is what makes products like leagend BMS100 stand out-not just for what they do, but how reliably and efficiently they do it.

leagend's strong investment in research and dedication to technical excellence have made it a trusted name in both B2B and consumer battery diagnostic technologies.

Learn more about leagend: https://leagend.com/pages/about-us

For distribution, partnerships, or technical collaboration, please contact:

info@leagend.com

https://www.leagend.com/

SOURCE: Leagend

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/leagend-bms100-intelligent-4g-battery-monitor-that-sets-a-new-benchmar-1033284