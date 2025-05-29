Sonar Announces Company Rebrand to Arovy, Reflecting Expanded Mission to Reduce Risk Across the Salesforce Ecosystem

New brand identity aligns with broader platform vision, serving Operations, IT, and Security teams with solutions for governance, security, AI readiness, and more.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Sonar, the leading risk management platform for Salesforce, announced its rebrand to Arovy. The new brand reflects the company's expanded mission to help customers reduce risk across the entire Salesforce ecosystem, from managing change to ensuring data security, compliance, and AI readiness.

Sonar is now Arovy



Since its founding, Sonar has enabled operations teams to manage Salesforce changes with greater visibility and confidence reducing risk of operational downtime. As customer needs evolved, so did the company's offerings. Arovy now provides a comprehensive risk management platform for cross-functional teams including IT, Security, Business Systems, and Enterprise Applications.

"This rebrand signals our commitment to extending our support to every stakeholder who depends on Salesforce to run secure, scalable, and compliant business processes." Jack Mcglinchey, CEO

Arovy's expanded AI-powered capabilities go beyond Salesforce change intelligence. The all-in-one platform helps organizations prevent Salesforce downtime, data loss, and audit failures. With Arovy, customers:

Automate governance workflows and system documentation

Improve org health, manage change, and reduce operational risk

Activate a real-time data dictionary including classification, policy alignment, and compliance

Monitor access, integrations, and audit logs

Accelerate AI adoption, including Salesforce Agentforce readiness

Arovy has unveiled a new website at www.arovy.com , along with updated offerings and resources to support its growing user base.

About Arovy (formerly Sonar)

Arovy is the risk mitigation platform for Salesforce built to reduce risk, ensure compliance, and accelerate transformation. Arovy empowers Salesforce operations, business systems, and security teams with tools for data governance, security, AI readiness, and more. Arovy supports over 250 leading companies with the visibility and control they need to prevent Salesforce downtime, data loss, and audit failures.

