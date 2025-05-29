Effective July 1, Next Leadership Team Will Sustain Momentum, Driving Market Innovation and Client Value

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, today announced its next Management Committee, effective July 1, 2025.

"Over the past five years, KPMG's leadership team has driven sustained investments in technology and talent, creating strong momentum across our business," said Chair and CEO-elect Tim Walsh. "As our clients navigate the opportunities and complexities of AI transformation amid geopolitical and regulatory shifts, we will meet them in the market with the full experience and expertise of the firm to solve their most complex challenges."

"Our team's focus will bring together the power of our firm, leveraging the best AI-enabled solutions and technologies to meet our clients' needs," said Deputy Chair and U.S. Managing Principal-elect Atif Zaim. "We have the best people, the strongest solutions and we're focused on continuous improvement to ensure we serve our clients with unparalleled dedication and success."

The next Management Committee includes:

Vice Chair, AI & Digital Innovation, Steve Chase

Vice Chair, Advisory, Rob Fisher

Chief Operating Officer & Vice Chair, Kevin Jackson

General Counsel and Vice Chair, Legal, Risk Management & Compliance, Matt Miner

Vice Chair, Audit, Christian Peo

Vice Chair, Tax, Rema Serafi

Vice Chair, Clients & Markets, Melissa Taylor

Vice Chair, Talent & Culture, Sandy Torchia

"Our firm's momentum has positioned us to lead in this moment of change for professional services," said Walsh. "This team will be bold, and focused on helping our clients and people succeed."

