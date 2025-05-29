Outcomes4Me Inc.: Outcomes4Me Secures $21M in Funding to Accelerate AI-Driven Innovation and Drive Global Expansion to Transform Cancer Care

BOSTON, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcomes4Me Inc., the developer of the leading direct-to-patient, AI-driven platform transforming the cancer care experience, today announced the close of a $21M funding round.

"AI will reshape cancer care, and this investment accelerates our ability to deliver personalized treatments and improved outcomes to patients at scale," said Maya R. Said, Sc.D., Founder and CEO of Outcomes4Me. "With more than 280,000 cancer patients using our AI-enabled platform, we're not just offering people diagnosed with cancer a tool, we're empowering them with intelligent, real-time insights that guide them through every step of their care. This funding will help us further enhance our platform, expand our reach, and drive meaningful revenue growth."

With this round, Outcomes4Me welcomes new investor London-based Salica Investments, with participation from all existing investors: Labcorp Venture Fund, Forecast Labs, Northpond Ventures, Sierra Ventures, Asset Management Ventures, IRA Capital, and Merstal LTD, bringing Outcomes4Me's total capital raised to date to $38M.

AI at the Core of Cancer Care

The future of cancer care is digital, data-driven, and deeply personalized. Outcomes4Me's AI-driven platform integrates real-time clinical guidelines, genomic insights, medication and symptom tracking, clinical trial matching, and patient peer communities into a single, easy-to-use interface for patients with cancer. By combining cutting-edge AI with deep oncology expertise and generating new multimodal patient-level data enriched at the drug level, Outcomes4Me is uniquely positioned to accelerate the pace of innovation in cancer care, driving both improved patient outcomes and sustainable revenue growth.

"Outcomes4Me is an AI-driven pioneer in the oncology space, scaling rapidly in a market that demands smarter, personalized healthcare solutions," said Amy Summy, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Consumer Lead for Labcorp. "We are excited to support their digital platform as part of our deep commitment to help advance oncology care and improve patient outcomes."

Track Record of Success

Outcomes4Me's business is focused on accelerating innovation and improving outcomes by partnering with life sciences companies to help them reach the right patient at the right time with the right action. Since its commercial launch in 2022, the company has been on an incredible revenue growth trajectory, reflecting the increasing demand for smarter, more personalized cancer-care solutions. Notably, seven out of the top 10 global cancer pharmaceutical companies are already among Outcomes4Me's valued customers, further demonstrating its market leadership.

Outcomes4Me's innovation has been widely recognized, generating more than 15 industry awards in the past three years, including being named a Fast Company World Changing Idea. Most recently, the company ranked #12 on the Inc. Regionals Northeast 2025 list, jumping from #70 the previous year, and the 2025 EY Entrepreneur of the Year program for the New England region named Outcomes4Me Founder and CEO Dr. Maya R. Said a finalist. An independent peer-reviewed study published in Current Oncology identified Outcomes4Me as the highest quality application among over 3,000 applications for adults with cancer worldwide.

Revenue Growth and Global Expansion: A Key Focus for the Future

As part of its trajectory to become the leading global digital health solution for cancer care, Outcomes4Me is making strategic moves toward expanding internationally with a goal to make a profound impact on global cancer care standards. With this new funding, Outcomes4Me will:

Accelerate its market penetration across a broader range of cancer types, geographies, and global markets

Leverage its proprietary datasets and expand its AI capabilities to drive even more precise, real-time personalized treatment recommendations

Strengthen and scale its collaborations with top-tier health systems and life sciences companies globally

Scale its revenue streams through new partnerships, international expansion, and innovative business models

Drive outcomes-based evidence generation and real-world data insights for improved treatment and care

About Outcomes4Me

Outcomes4Me is the first and only end-to-end, AI-driven patient empowerment platform that helps patients with cancer take a proactive approach to their care from diagnosis throughout every stage of life and care. Its direct-to-patient platform integrates clinical guidelines, genomics, trial matching, and symptom tracking to help patients navigate through a cancer diagnosis with confidence and clarity. Through its patented technology, Outcomes4Me is redefining cancer care by delivering smarter, AI-powered solutions that put patients in control of their treatment decisions. What sets Outcomes4Me apart is its ability to generate unique, at-scale proprietary datasets that enable more precise and actionable insights for better patient outcomes. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Outcomes4Me is a woman-led company of seasoned healthcare, oncology, pharmaceutical, consumer and technology veterans. For more information, visit www.outcomes4me.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/outcomes4me-secures-21m-in-funding-to-accelerate-ai-driven-innovation-and-drive-global-expansion-to-transform-cancer-care-302468835.html