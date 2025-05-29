RIB Software Launches Global Customer Campaign: "You See It. Together, We'll See It Through"

New campaign celebrates the people behind engineering and construction and RIB's commitment to delivering digital tools that turn vision into results.

Stuttgart, Germany, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stuttgart, Germany - May 2025 - RIB Software, a global leader in engineering and construction software technology, today announced the launch of its latest global brand campaign: "You See It. Together, We'll See It Through." The campaign celebrates the diverse community of industry professionals shaping the built environment - and RIB's role in empowering them with digital solutions that enable smarter, faster, and more sustainable project outcomes.

"Whether our customers are creating entire cities, infrastructure, or spaces where people live or work, RIB stands beside them from planning to breaking ground and beyond - with tools that reduce costs, save time, and minimize environmental impact," explains Mads Bording, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer at RIB Software.

The campaign reflects RIB's belief that the future of the industry depends on more connected, empowered project teams. Its suite of connected solutions helps architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals simplify operations, improve profitability, and deliver sustainable results - whether they're managing a small-scale development or a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure project.

"At RIB, we believe every project starts with a vision," said René Wolf, CEO of RIB Software. "Our new brand campaign is about showing that we don't just provide the technology - we commit to the journey. Our customers see the vision, and together, we're committed to helping them see it through."

Trusted by leading AEC professionals worldwide, RIB's tools provide a digital thread across the entire project lifecycle, ensuring more effective collaboration and better outcomes at every stage. No matter the size or complexity of a project, RIB delivers the insights, automation, and support needed to get it over the line, on time and on budget.

Every structure begins with an idea. But it takes more than vision to bring complex builds to life. From architects and estimators to project managers and executives, the engineering and construction industry depends on close collaboration, timely insight, and trusted support. RIB's technology is built with this in mind - tailored to meet the real-world needs of the people who plan, build, and deliver.

As part of RIB's Hard Hats & Hi Techpodcast series, customers from around the world have shared their firsthand experience with RIB tools, and how these solutions are helping them meet real challenges on real projects.

"RIB Candy has made my life easier. Everything is integrated, which means I can manage cost reports, payment certificates, and valuations without switching between tools," said Luscha Matsane, Quantity Surveyor at Tri-Star Construction. "It's a platform that understands how we actually work on-site, and it's changed how I collaborate and justify decisions with clients."

"RIB SpecLink helps me work faster, smarter, and with more confidence," said Eric Ledbetter, specification consultant and founder of Ledbetter Ink. "The linking engine automates decisions across the spec set, reduces errors, and lets me focus on quality and context. It's completely changed the way I approach spec writing-and how I teach others to do it."

"At RIB, we don't just build software - we build it the way people in the built environment actually work," said René. "We understand the pressure of deadlines, the need for precision, and the challenge of coordination across multiple stakeholders. Our role is to help our customers deliver with confidence."

RIB invites AEC leaders, innovators, and visionaries to explore the campaign and discover how a partnership with RIB can help them realize their boldest ideas.

To learn more, visit https://www.rib-software.com/en/rib.

About RIB Software

Driven by transformative digital technologies and trends, RIB is committed to propelling the industry forward and making engineering and construction more efficient and sustainable.

Throughout its 60-year history, the business has expanded its global footprint to incorporate more than 550,000 users and 2,500 talents, with the vision of transforming the operation into a worldwide powerhouse and providing innovative software solutions to its core markets - while placing its people at the heart of everything it does.

Managing the entire project lifecycle, from planning and construction, to operation and maintenance, the development of RIB's portfolio of software solutions is driven by industry expertise, best practice and a passion to remain at the cutting edge of technology.

Ultimately, it aims to connect people, processes and data in innovative ways to ensure its customers always complete projects within budget, on time and to high quality, while reducing their carbon footprints.

RIB Software is a proud Schneider Electric company.

