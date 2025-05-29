Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (TSXV: PINN) (OTC: NRGOF), an Americas-focused silver-gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event, Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, taking place June 3-5, 2025, at the Quebec Convention Centre, Quebec City, Canada.

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.'s management will be available to meet with investors throughout the three-day conference.

"We are particularly excited about the global audience that THE Event has attracted, showcasing the best of international mining in Canada. This is a unique chance to engage with industry leaders and innovators, facilitating discussions that will shape the future of our sector. We look forward to seeing many of you there and exploring the possibilities that await us at this prestigious gathering."

Information regarding THE Event, including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers, as well as a preliminary agenda, can be found at https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/.

About Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

Pinnacle is focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in the Americas. The recently acquired high-grade gold-silver El Potrero Project in the prolific Sierra Madre Trend of Durango, Mexico presents on opportunity for near-term resource development and production. With a proven business model of restarting past-producing mines and building the Company out of cash flow, Pinnacle's seasoned and highly successful management team is committed to preserving and building long term, sustainable value for shareholders. Two highly prospective and 100% owned gold projects in the Red Lake Mining Division of Northwestern Ontario lie within 10-12 kilometres of the Springpole Gold Deposit currently under development by First Mining Gold. The past-producing, high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is still open to depth and the adjacent North Birch Project offer additional opportunities for resource definition and district-scale discoveries.

THE Event is by invitation only - Interested investors & issuers, please go here:

https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

About: THE Mining Investment Event-Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector.

THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

