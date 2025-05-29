Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held at 1:30pm ET on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at the Company's offices at 8 King Street East, Suite 1800, Toronto, ON M5C 1B5.

Aurania's President & CEO, Dr. Keith Barron, is planning to provide a brief update on activities following the formal part of the Meeting. The Company expects to provide a link to a video and/or audio replay of Dr. Barron's update sometime following the Meeting.

Proxy Voting Deadline

To ensure your vote is counted, please cast your vote prior to Tuesday, June 10th, 2025, at 1:30pm ET as per the details in your form of proxy. Meeting materials can be found on Aurania's website under the Annual General Meeting tab.

Financial Statements and MD&A (Management's Discussion & Analysis)

Aurania's interim financial statements and MD&A for three months ended March 31, 2025, are available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253854

SOURCE: Aurania Resources Ltd.