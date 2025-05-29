Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - Beverly Chandler, Managing Editor, ETF Express, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), and the winners of the 2025 Canadian ETF Express Awards to close the market.





The popular ETF Express ETF awards' series launched in Europe in 2010, expanded to the US in 2019 and 2025 will be the third year that the awards will be presented to Canadian ETF industry participants. This year the event is being hosted by the Toronto Stock Exchange, home of the world's first ETF. The ETF issuer awards are based on data from ETF Express's data partner, Trackinsight, while the ETF service provider awards are based on a nomination process. Both issuers and service providers are then put through a qualitative process of peer voting which results in the firms with the most votes winning the awards. Beverly Chandler, managing editor, ETF Express, says: "Many congratulations to our winning firms this year in this celebration of the vibrant ETF industry in Canada."

