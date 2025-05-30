On May 28, China Eastern Airlines (CEA) marked the second anniversary of the commercial operation of the C919, a domestically produced large passenger aircraft. As the world's first customer, CEA has acted as a "pioneer" and "explorer," achieving numerous "firsts" and "milestones" while establishing industry-first operational norms, procedures, and standards to ensure the C919 "achieves safety, demonstrates ambition, builds brand profile, and delivers economic benefits."

On December 9, 2022, CEA took delivery of the C919, the world's first large passenger aircraft produced in China. On May 28, 2023, the first C919 operated flight MU9191 from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport to Beijing Capital International Airport, marking the model's first commercial passenger flight.

In October 2024, CEA presented its achievements in C919 Large-Scale Commercial Operation System Construction at the North Bund International Aviation Forum, promoting industry-wide collaboration in developing more mature and efficient operational models and pursuing a thriving large passenger aircraft industry.

Since entering service, the C919 has attracted a growing number of passengers and maintained a strong passenger load factor of nearly 80%. Flight crews have received over 1,000 letters from passengers, praising the aircraft and service. "Passengers have shown remarkable recognition and enthusiasm," said Zhang Shaobo, a C919 captain. "Many even make special round trips to experience flying on this domestically produced aircraft."

As of May 27, 2025, the C919 fleet has accumulated over 28,000 safe flight hours, operated more than 11,400 commercial flights, and carried over 1.57 million passengers. CEA has trained more than 127 C919 pilots, over 640 flight attendants, nearly 500 maintenance personnel, and 54 dispatchers. The aircraft has demonstrated stable operational and technical performance, with excellent safety records and increasing daily utilization-demonstrating its comprehensive operational capabilities.

The C919 now operates on 14 premium routes, such as Shanghai-Beijing, Shanghai-Hongkong, connecting 12 cities including Shanghai, Beijing, Xi'an, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Wuhan, Taiyuan, Chongqing, Shenyang, Xiamen, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong.

