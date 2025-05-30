

LONDON, UK - May 30, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - Decant Index , a digital investment platform developed by Decant Group, is expanding its infrastructure to serve the growing global collectables market, estimated at $1.7 trillion. The platform focuses on enabling access to investment-grade wine and spirits. With over $126 million in assets under storage and more than 44,000 users, Decant Index offers a centralized system for retail and high-net-worth investors to build and manage collectable portfolios. Services include bonded storage, real-time asset valuations, insurance coverage, and various selling options such as private sales or marketplace listings. The company operates a bonded warehouse facility, Decant Bond, located in Alloa, Scotland. This facility features climate control, HMRC auditing, and full asset custody and provides storage and security for high-value spirits. "We do not only want to sell assets, we also want to offer a platform that supports the entire lifecycle of collectables investing," states Alistair Moncrieff, CEO of Decant Group. "Our system prioritizes transparency and accessibility." The platform offers wine and spirits investments starting at $2,500. Since its launch, the platform has facilitated more than 1,618 exits and returned over $6.1 million to clients. In early 2025, Decant Index introduced the Wine Cellar Plan, a subscription-based investment service starting at $330 per month. Subscribers receive curated wine selections, bonded storage, and portfolio tracking. The service supports the company's broader objective of simplifying access to physical alternative assets, in tandem with expanding its investment offerings. Decant Index is also expanding into the United States, following increased demand for premium American Bourbon. The Distilled Spirits Council reported a 17.8 percent rise in super-premium whiskey sales in 2023. This trend is expected to drive more users to explore wine and spirit investments as a long-term strategy. Soon to launch fully into the market, House of Decant is Decant Group's dedicated e-commerce platform - luxury retail, reimagined. It offers a curated, concierge-led experience with fast delivery, flexible subscriptions, and a home for both heritage labels and emerging brands. "We're building a platform that redefines how premium wine and spirits are discovered, purchased, and enjoyed - tailored for the expectations of the modern luxury consumer," says Chris Seddon, Managing Director of Decant Group. About Decant Index Decant Group is a leading provider of alternative investments with specialized platforms including Decant Index and House of Decant, which collectively manage over $126 million in assets and serve more than 40,000 members globally. The company has pioneered technological innovations in fine wine and spirits investing, earning recognition for its transparent approach to traditionally exclusive markets. With dedicated bonded warehousing facilities and a team of certified wine specialists, Decant Group offers comprehensive services from acquisition through storage to eventual exit strategies across its investment platforms. Contact Information Decant Index https://decantindex.com/ members@decantindex.com 0330 818 8559 105 Piccadilly, Mayfair, London, W1J 7NJ 30/05/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

