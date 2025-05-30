Anzeige
Freitag, 30.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
7 aus 7: Entdeckung in Labrador entfacht Hoffnung auf Nordamerikas nächste Titan-Vanadium-Sensation
30.05.2025 05:06 Uhr
Xinhua Silk Road: 2025 Maritime Silk Road Port Cooperation Forum highlights ports green, intelligent dev't

BEIJING, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Maritime Silk Road Port Cooperation Forum opened Tuesday in port city of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, bringing senior port executives, industry experts, and scholars from more than 40 countries and regions.

Photo shows the opening ceremony of the 2025 Maritime Silk Road Port Cooperation Forum held in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Themed "Go Green, Go Intelligent", the forum aimed to explore ways to advance low-carbon development through green technologies, enhance supply chain resilience via digital connectivity, and strengthen international cooperation amid multiple global challenges.

Eyeing high-quality development of port shipping industry, He Jianzhong, president of China Institute of Navigation said in his speech that the port shipping industry should promote sustainable development through green practices, drive industrial transformation and upgrading via digital and intelligent innovation, and facilitate industry integrated development by enhancing connectivity.

Based on global practice, Anne-Sophie Zerlang Karlsen, head of Maersk's Asia-Pacific operations, shared that in recent years, the Danish shipping giant has leveraged big data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI) to conduct real-time analysis of massive data, which has reduced costs and energy consumption, enhanced the capability for on-time cargo delivery, and boosted the overall efficiency of the supply chain.

For Chinese practice, the Ningbo Zhoushan Port, the world's largest port in terms of annual cargo throughput and the third-largest in annual container throughput, is actively exploring the port's transformation with three major systems featuring net-zero emissions, digital intelligence operation and full logistics services to inject impetus to global port shipping industry, said Tao Chengbo, chairman of Zhejiang Seaport Group and Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group.

Jens Meier, president of the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) and CEO of Hamburg Port Authority, emphasized the importance of global cooperation via the forum as a key platform, which enables global stakeholders to work hand in hand and address common challenges.

This year's forum has witnessed the release of consensus documents and several reports. Besides, concrete agreements were signed between Ningbo Zhoushan Port and Germany's Hamburg Port, Wilhelmshaven Port and Spain's Valencia Port.

Side events included six thematic forums focusing on a few sub-sectors, such as full logistics, smart shipping, port-city integration, and navigation safety.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/345867.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2699614/pic.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-2025-maritime-silk-road-port-cooperation-forum-highlights-ports-green-intelligent-devt-302469203.html

