CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - Tenaz Energy Corp. ("Tenaz", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: TNZ) is pleased to announce the results from its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 29, 2025. A total of 10,546,547 Common Shares, representing 37.41% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

All of the matters put forward before the shareholders, as set out in the Company's management information circular dated April 25, 2025, were approved by the shareholders.

Number of Directors: The number of directors to be elected was fixed at 6.

Votes for Votes against # % # % 6,949,659 99.36 44,583 0.64

Election of Directors: Each of the following six nominees were elected as directors of the Company:

Nominee Votes for Votes withheld # % # % Anna Alderson 6,660,932 99.31 46,242 0.69 John Chambers 6,661,132 99.31 46,042 0.69 Anthony Marino 6,706,974 100.00 200 0.00 Marty Proctor 6,660,932 99.31 46,242 0.69 Varinia Radu 6,661,132 99.31 46,042 0.69 Mark Rollins 6,661,847 99.32 45,327 0.68

Appointment of Auditor: Deloitte LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Company.

Votes for Votes withheld # % # % 10,544,747 99.98 1,800 0.02

Unallocated Awards: All unallocated awards under the Tenaz Incentive Plan were approved.

Votes for Votes against # % # % 6,048,334 90.18 658,840 9.82

About Tenaz Energy Corp.

Tenaz is an energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of international oil and gas assets. Tenaz is the second largest operator of natural gas assets in the Dutch sector of the North Sea and develops crude oil and natural gas at Leduc-Woodbend in Alberta. Additional information regarding Tenaz is available on SEDAR+ and at www.tenazenergy.com. Tenaz's Common Shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TNZ".

