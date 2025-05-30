TOKYO, May 30, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda R&D Co., Ltd. ("Honda"), a research and development subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd., will co-develop a refueling port connecting system designed for on-orbit refueling of satellites, with Astroscale Japan Inc. ("Astroscale"), a subsidiary of Astroscale Holdings Inc.Honda will apply its mechatronics technologies amassed through its ongoing robotics research to co-develop the connecting system with an aim to integrate it with Astroscale RPOD (rendezvous, proximity operations and docking) technology so that it can be used in the technology demonstration of satellite refueling in low Earth orbit Astroscale is planning to conduct around 2029.Earth's orbits are becoming increasingly congested due to the growing number of satellites and space debris, raising concerns that it may become difficult to sustainably use those orbits in the long term if no proactive measures are taken. To address this issue and achieve space sustainability, it is critical to move away from the traditional satellites and rockets developed for single use and establish a circular space economy based on the principles of "Reduce, Reuse, Repair, Refuel and Remove." To this end, providing on-orbit services for satellites is considered one of the solutions.The two companies will co-develop a refueling port connecting system particularly for on-orbit satellite refueling, one of the key on-orbit services to enhance space sustainability. When on-orbit refueling becomes possible, it will extend the life of satellites and reduce both the number of satellites and the number of satellite launches. Moreover, by eliminating fuel constraints through refueling, satellites will gain greater range of missions and flexibility, enabling new ways of utilizing satellites.Honda R&D has been researching and developing robotics technologies that enable people to transcend various constraints such as time, place and human abilities and to augment people's possibilities. Assuming that the range of human activities will expand into outer space in the future, Honda will strive to utilize its robotics technologies in various situations in outer space, such as applications of its remotely controlled robots on the lunar surface. For such applications, the technologies must function reliably even in the harsh environment of outer space. Co-developing the refueling port connecting system with Astroscale, the global market leader in on-orbit satellite servicing, will become the first step Honda takes toward acquiring technology that is practical for use in outer space.Comments by Keiji Otsu, President and Representative Director of Honda R&D Co., Ltd."To this date, Honda has developed and delivered a wide range of products that provide mobility on land, in the water and in the skies. As our next frontier, we will take our challenges into the field of outer space and strive to offer value that makes people's daily lives more enjoyable. Through the co-development of this refueling port connection system with Astroscale, Honda will contribute to space sustainability. Moreover, we will apply the practical technologies we gain through this co-development to our ongoing space-related research and development so that Honda technologies will contribute to the success of many space missions around the world."Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.