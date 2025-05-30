Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - Atua AI (TUA), the decentralized AI-powered productivity platform, has expanded its modular automation tools to streamline enterprise-level operations across the Web3 ecosystem. This upgrade empowers organizations to customize and deploy intelligent workflows that adapt in real time to business needs, blockchain activity, and user interactions.

Modular AI tools built to streamline intelligent enterprise workflows

With the scaled modular system, Atua AI users can configure automation pipelines using interchangeable components within key modules like Chat, Writer, and Classifier. These modules now support plug-and-play logic blocks, dynamic data routing, and condition-based execution across Ethereum, BNB Chain, XRP Ledger, and other supported blockchains.

The modular design improves performance and scalability, allowing teams to manage complex processes such as on-chain reporting, decentralized compliance tracking, asset analytics, and content generation. Developers benefit from reduced development time, while enterprises gain precise control over AI behavior in mission-critical environments.

Atua AI's investment in modular automation reflects its mission to deliver intelligent, flexible infrastructure for the future of decentralized operations. These scalable tools ensure that Web3 businesses can automate smarter, operate faster, and adapt quickly to market and user demands.

About Atua AI

Atua AI offers AI-powered productivity and creativity tools in the Web3 space. Its features include Chat, Writer, Imagine, Voiceover, and Classifier-all designed to empower users with intelligent, decentralized solutions for content creation, coding, analysis, and more.

